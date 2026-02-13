Tinder in Gqeberha: A chaotic dating adventure

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

This Valentine's Day, Miss Connection dives into Gqeberha's Tinder scene in search of connection.

With just hours to go before the most romantic — or revolting, depending on your situation — day of the year will be upon us, we went looking for love in the modern era.

So in the spirit of curiosity and genuine intrigue, I did what any single woman with a chaotic spirit would do, I re-downloaded Tinder.

Perhaps this was the year I finally had a date for Valentine’s Day.

I won’t lie, compared to my experience with East London Tinder a few years ago, this was a pleasant surprise.

The men were a treat for the eyes, and most of the bios seemed to have thought behind them.

Most importantly, the majority of them were clear about their intentions on the app whether that be “short-term fun” or a “long-term partner”.

Unfortunately, no successful matches were made in time for Valentine’s Day but here are some of the notable characters from my Gqeberha Tinder experience:

The One Who Came On Too Strong — We met within two hours of matching on the app. We conversed, had some KFC, and within three hours of meeting, this man asked me to be his girlfriend. I laughed it off, thinking he was joking. He wasn’t. He started making big promises about never hurting me and always making me happy. Sweet words, sure, but from a stranger who doesn’t even know my last name? Major red flag.

The Senegalese Misogynist — He believed having four children with two Xhosa women qualified him to analyse the entire nation. According to him, Xhosa women are ungrateful, rude and only interested in money. Not some. All. He delivered these views confidently … to me, a Xhosa woman. You can imagine why that didn’t work out.

The Xhosa Misogynist — He seemed perfectly normal until he asked about my career. I thought it was interest, but it was actually the beginning of the end. He calmly explained that if we ever married, I would give up my job, have at least 10 children and become a full-time stay-at-home mom. When I disagreed, the conversation turned heated because he could not understand why I would not “submit” to the vision. He dropped me off and I unmatched before I even walked through the door.

The Secret Service Agent — He claimed to work for the South African Secret Service and in security, even saying he was once part of the president’s bodyguard detail. He casually shared “projects” he’d been involved in, which, if true, you’re definitely not supposed to discuss. He also had an earpiece the whole time, talking to someone, which made everything feel staged. Acting like secret service, but telling me everything? It was confusing, intriguing … and very weird.

The 24-year-old kid — My app settings were clear: minimum 30, but somehow this 24-year-old slipped through. We met up, and sure, the physical attraction was strong, but the conversation, exhausting. We were in completely different places in life. No common ground.

The Love Bomber — In theory, he was great. Showering me with compliments and talking about all his “plans for us”. I mentioned I liked iced coffee … a few hours later, he had bought me an expensive box of sachets. On paper, he was perfect. In reality, the constant smothering was just a recipe for disaster. Sometimes, too much affection is just … too much.

The Late Night Weirdo — We matched around 10pm, and by 11, he was already pushing to meet up for “just a kiss”. I told him my place was off-limits, and he said he had housemates. I tried to set boundaries, saying we’d just go to sleep. He didn’t take it well. By the time I woke up, he had unmatched me. Apparently, not making an 11pm kissing plan was unforgivable.

All in all, Gqeberha Tinder was a rollercoaster. A reminder that while apps can connect you to people, they also reveal the wild habits that make dating such a tedious task.

Some encounters were fun, some were strange, and some were downright mind-blowing, but each one offered a story, a lesson, and a reminder that navigating the dating world requires patience, a strong understanding of boundaries, and an even stronger sense of delusion.