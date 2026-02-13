WATCH | Afrikaner refugees in US ‘barely scraping by’: report

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Newly arrived South Africans are welcomed by US deputy secretary of state Christopher Landau and homeland security deputy secretary Troy Edgar in a hangar at Atlantic Aviation Dulles near Dulles International Airport on May 12 2025 in Virginia. File photo.

The South African refugees resettling in the US say they are facing challenges with the system.

The Free Press investigative reporter Madeleine Rowley told CBS News this week many of the Afrikaners are “barely scraping by” because of what they said are failures in US government systems.

Rowley said the Afrikaners “came to the US hoping for a better life, a better situation, just as other refugees”, but are being let down by refugee resettlement agencies contracted by the US government and “paid hundreds of millions of dollars per year to provide safe, sanitary and affordable housing”.

“Unfortunately, what I heard from the Afrikaner refugees is that they are spending weeks in motels in unsafe areas [or] they are being offered housing or apartments full of mould in expensive areas.

“Each refugee is allotted $2,000 [R32,102] and all of that has been going to rent, so they’re left with nothing.”

