What about Gqeberha, Mr President?

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the state of the nation address in Cape Town on Thursday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has moved to deploy the SA National Defence Force to bolster police in the Western Cape and Gauteng, without making mention of the Eastern Cape despite its high murder rate, rampant gang violence and kidnapping rings.

Gqeberha’s northern areas, in particular, have become flashpoints for gang violence, where turf wars and retaliatory killings have left communities on edge.

Ramaphosa delivered the state of the nation address to a joint sitting of parliament at the Cape Town City Hall.

Crime challenges in the Eastern Cape have prompted multiple visits by successive police ministers to Nelson Mandela Bay over the years.

Acting police minister Firoz Cachalia, speaking in January during a media briefing at the Gqeberha City Hall, said the violence gripping the Western Cape was mirrored in the Eastern Cape.

“They are on a killing spree in the Western Cape. There is a similar pattern in the Eastern Cape,” he said.

However, Ramaphosa said he had instructed Cachalia and the SA National Defence Force to draw up a technical plan identifying where troops should be deployed in the Western Cape and Gauteng to tackle gang violence and illegal mining.

He said he would brief parliament as required.

“The cost of crime is measured in lives lost and futures cut short. It is also in the sense of fear that permeates our society, and the reluctance of businesses to invest.

“Children here in the Western Cape are caught in the crossfire of gang wars. People are chased out of their homes by illegal miners in Kagiso in Gauteng.

“Women are murdered by their partners in their homes. Building sites are shut down by criminals. This must and will change.

“To strengthen our fight against gang violence, I am deploying the South African National Defence Force to support the police, as we did to great effect with illegal mining.

“I have directed the minister of police and the SANDF to develop a tactical plan on where our security forces should be deployed within the next few days in the Western Cape and Gauteng to deal with gang violence and illegal mining.

“We have to act to rid our country of gang violence.”

He said the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry’s findings and recommendations would lay the basis for a fundamental reform of the criminal justice system.

Water has become the most pressing issue for South Africans, affecting everyone from residents of major cities like Johannesburg and Nelson Mandela Bay to smaller towns such as Knysna.

“Poor planning and inadequate maintenance of water systems by many municipalities are the main cause of the problems we are going through now and are the reason that taps often run dry,” he said.

“There is no silver bullet to address this challenge, which has its roots in systemic failures and many years of neglecting infrastructure.

“To ensure water security in the long term, we are building new dams and upgrading existing infrastructure.”

He said R156bn in funding for water and sanitation infrastructure had been committed over the next three years.

“The Water Services Amendment Bill will enable us to hold water service providers accountable for their performance and withdraw their licence if they fail to deliver.

“If a municipality is not willing or able to provide a service to its residents, it must be done by another structure that can.”

He said these reforms would address the root cause of the water crisis.

“In the short term, we need to address the immediate crisis where water outages are being experienced right now.”

He will now chair a National Water Crisis Committee.

“It will deploy technical experts and resources from the national government to municipalities facing water challenges.”

He said the government had laid criminal complaints against 56 municipalities that had failed to meet water obligations.

“We will now move to lay charges against municipal managers in their personal capacity for violating the National Water Act.”

He said water revenue was being used elsewhere, and little upgrading and maintenance was being done.

“To address this challenge, in line with the commitment that we made last year, we have introduced a new R54bn incentive for metros to reform their water, sanitation and electricity services.

“This will ensure that revenues from water usage are put straight back into fixing pipes, reservoirs and pumping stations.

“In many places, local government administrations are weak and governed by patronage rather than technical capacity and merit.”

After 30 years of experience, the government is set to release a revised White Paper on Local Government in the coming months, aimed at overhauling a system widely seen as complex and fragmented.

The new plan will rethink how municipalities operate, proposing a differentiated approach that recognises some can handle more responsibilities than others, and seeks to make local government more effective.

He said by 2030, more than 40% of SA’s energy supply would come from cheap, clean, renewable energy sources.

“We are establishing a level playing field for competition, so that we are never again exposed to the risk of relying on a single supplier to meet our energy needs.

“We are restructuring Eskom and establishing a fully independent state-owned transmission entity.

“This entity will have ownership and control of transmission assets and be responsible for operating the electricity market.”

He said the cattle industry was facing one of the worst outbreaks of foot-and-mouth disease ever experienced.

“We have classified foot-and-mouth disease as a national disaster and will be mobilising all necessary capabilities within the state to deal with this crisis.”

The nation’s herd would be vaccinated.

Meanwhile, disputes over tenders often held up critical infrastructure projects, slowing economic growth.

To tackle this, he said the government would set up specialised commercial courts with dedicated judges and court rolls to speed up decisions on matters affecting the economy and development.

This year, work will also begin on establishing a professional State Property Company to manage the state’s 88,000 buildings and five-million hectares of land, turning them into productive assets.

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane said he was happy with the indications of the auto sector in the president’s speech, adding that this was the backbone of the province’s economy and was much needed.

“We’ve been waiting for some very good progress in terms of policy reforms to accommodate the current acceleration of EVs,” Mabuyane said.

“We need the auto sector back in our province because we’re an auto hub and he’s working hard on that to create and sustain the jobs we have.”

Mabuyane said Ramaphosa’s speech would be fleshed out by other ministers who would outline the plans.

On the deployment of the SANDF, Mabuyane said this would focus more on illegal mining as well as critical infrastructure projects.

“We can’t have a country that is terrorised by thugs.

“It’s a welcome move because our people have been living in terrible conditions.

“With the additional police that have been recruited, we should see more deployment of police in our township to fight crime.”

DA Eastern Cape leader Andrew Whitfield said he was concerned that Ramaphosa did not spend enough time focusing on the reindustrialisation of SA’s economy.

His party is in the GNU.

“This specifically as it relates to the automotive sector and components manufacturers in the automotive sector.

“This is critically important to the Eastern Cape.

“The president simply didn’t spend enough time on this particular topic, especially the transition to new energy vehicles, and as much as he referred to this, there was simply not enough emphasis on this, given the very, very tenuous environment that the automotive sector faces in SA.

“We welcome, of course, the president’s declaration of the state of disaster, called for by agriculture minister John Steenhuisen in respect to the foot-and-mouth disease.”

Whitfield said the focus on water infrastructure and the distribution and reticulation of water was welcomed, but at the same time, Ramaphosa wanted national intervention into local authorities who had failed to conserve and distribute and reticulate the water that the country had.

“Sixty percent of non-revenue water losses in Nelson Mandela Bay, collapsing water infrastructure, and extended water outages in places like Makhanda, as well as parts of East London, are a critical failure of political leadership in those municipalities that employ the wrong people to do the jobs that are required to keep water in our taps.”

On the deployment of the army, Whitfield said it was a popular approach.

He said it remained a populist response to a critical failure by the ANC to ensure the police were properly capacitated, funded and led by uncompromised individuals.

“The president’s dithering on minister Senzo Mchunu is embarrassing against overwhelming evidence, which should see him fired.

“He’s quick to fire some but not others.”

Whitfield was removed as deputy trade minister over an unsanctioned trip abroad in June.

EFF Eastern Cape leader Zilindile Vena said Ramaphosa’s words that SA would not be bullied would not get the country out of the crisis.

Vena said the EFF expected Ramaphosa to report on achievements in the previous administration.

“We thought he’d give an account on the commissions and task teams that were previously established, but instead, he spoke about establishing more task teams.

“We also expected a detailed response on how to reduce crime.”

Vena welcomed the plan to tackle crime, but said the army would not resolve the issue.

“Domestic policy is not a competency of the SANDF. It’s going to create chaos.”

Vena said Ramaphosa highlighted what he called “so-called” victories at the beginning of his speech, but said the lived experiences of people did not translate to better economic conditions.

“There’s absolutely nothing he and his GNU partners have achieved.

“He spoke at length about local government, but that was to be expected, being an election year.

“He didn’t touch on the jobs bloodbath in Kariega.”

