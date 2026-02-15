NewsPREMIUM

Financial help, safeguards for whistleblowers

Following high-profile hits against those who report corruption, the government is to extend its protection programme and make sure they do not suffer financially

Thabo Mokone

Thabo Mokone

Parliamentary editor

Minister of justice & constitutional development Mmamoloko Kubayi says she will not take no for an answer in implementing lifestyle audits in the NPA. File photo. (Freddy Mavunda)

Proposed new legislation outlined by President Cyril Ramaphosa this week will enhance protection for whistleblowers following a spate of hits on those who expose corruption — and will provide them with financial support to replace loss of income.

Mmamoloko Kubayi, the minister of justice & constitutional development, told the Sunday Times that some prosecutors were resisting the lifestyle audits she had ordered, but she would insist on them regardless.

Speaking after Ramaphosa delivered the state of the nation address on Thursday, when he announced the government would table the Whistleblower Protection Bill in parliament this year, Kubayi said the legislation would give whistleblowers, “from day one”, the same level of protection that state witnesses receive under the witness protection programme.

Read more.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Eastern Cape ANC leaders pay respects to Bishop Bolana’s family

2

Cape Town’s N2 wall ‘will divide, not protect’

3

PETER BRUCE | The next DA leader needs to change course

4

Gauteng health MEC backs ‘best HOD’ despite SIU findings

5

Feast for army top brass, famine for troops