Financial help, safeguards for whistleblowers

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Minister of justice & constitutional development Mmamoloko Kubayi says she will not take no for an answer in implementing lifestyle audits in the NPA. File photo.

Proposed new legislation outlined by President Cyril Ramaphosa this week will enhance protection for whistleblowers following a spate of hits on those who expose corruption — and will provide them with financial support to replace loss of income.

Mmamoloko Kubayi, the minister of justice & constitutional development, told the Sunday Times that some prosecutors were resisting the lifestyle audits she had ordered, but she would insist on them regardless.

Speaking after Ramaphosa delivered the state of the nation address on Thursday, when he announced the government would table the Whistleblower Protection Bill in parliament this year, Kubayi said the legislation would give whistleblowers, “from day one”, the same level of protection that state witnesses receive under the witness protection programme.

Read more.