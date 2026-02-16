Nelson Mandela Bay doctor accused of raping minor granted R5,000 bail

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A Nelson Mandela Bay doctor who was arrested and charged for allegedly raping a minor has been granted bail.

The doctor, who cannot be named until he pleads, appeared in the Kariega magistrate’s court on Friday for his formal bail application.

The accused, 56, works at a public hospital in Gqeberha.

He presented himself to the Despatch police station on Monday after a rape complaint was laid against him on Sunday last week.

The complainant, 15, from the Bayland informal settlement, alleged that he lured her to a house and sexually assaulted her.

The accused appeared briefly in court on Monday and the matter was postponed to Wednesday.

It then transpired that additional charges were expected to be added and the matter was postponed to Thursday.

On the day, submissions were made by the investigating officer, Warrant Officer Mbulelo Grootboom, and the accused’s legal representative, Andre Dorfling.

Grootboom took the stand in support of the state’s position to oppose bail.

Dorfling, who argued for bail to be granted, indicated that the accused intended to plead not guilty.

On Friday, the doctor was granted bail of R5,000 and the case was postponed to March 26 for further investigation.

Magistrate Jason Thyse imposed strict bail conditions, which included that the accused would hand over his passport to Grootboom and report to the Kariega police station between 7am and 7pm every Sunday until the matter was finalised.

The suspect was also instructed not to go to the Bayland settlement or interfere with witnesses and the complainant.

Delivering his judgment, Thyse said it had been submitted during the proceedings that the accused was married and had seven children, with the youngest being 13 years old and eldest 24.

He was the sole breadwinner and had three properties — in Kariega, Centurion and Pretoria.

The accused had worked as a medical doctor at the Gqeberha hospital since 2018 and had graduated from the University of Nigeria in 2009.

He had a private practice until he was employed by the Eastern Cape health department in 2018.

It was further submitted that he had no previous convictions, no pending cases and no warrants of arrest against him.

Thyse said Grootboom had testified that the accused had picked up the complainant and two other girls from a spot in Bayland.

He then drove to Kariega, where he stopped at a liquor shop to buy two six packs of Breezer cider and Debonairs to buy pizza.

Thereafter, the accused took them to his house.

On arrival, the girls consumed some of the ciders and ate pizza.

At some point that night, the accused allegedly made gestures indicating that it was time to do the “deed”.

He said Grootboom testified that the accused indicated to the complainant that he wanted to kiss her, but she refused.

However, they both undressed and allegedly had sexual intercourse.

When they were done, they went back to join the others, drank and ate pizza.

The accused then drove the girls home.

But before leaving Kariega, he stopped at an ATM and withdrew money.

He allegedly gave R800 to the complainant, R200 to the girl believed to have been the “organiser” of the visit and R500 to the other girl.

Thyse said Grootboom had testified that after the case was opened, he contacted the accused to inform him about the case and that he should present himself.

The accused did so on Monday.

Thyse could not find that the accused would evade justice and flee the country or intimidate witnesses, as had been argued by the state in support of its argument against the granting of bail.

He said the accused had presented himself to police and had an opportunity to flee during the days preceding his arrest.

Thyse said the offence was serious.

“But I cannot ignore the fact that, in my view, at this stage of the proceedings, the respondent’s [state] case appears to be subject to some doubt.

“I say this because the investigating officer is unable to say whether or not there was consent.”

Consensual sexual intercourse with a minor, he said, was in contravention of the provision of Section 15 of Criminal Law (Sexual Offences and Related Matters) Amendment Act 32 of 2007.

The act states that consensual sexual penentration (statutory rape) with a minor is a criminal offence.

