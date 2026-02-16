Bishop Bolana honoured with rousing special provincial send-off

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Praise poet Thobile Magawu performs at the funeral of Bantu Church of Christ leader Bishop John Bolana.

The hallowed halls of the Bantu Church of Christ overflowed on Sunday as thousands of mourners paid their final respects to Bishop Dr John Bolana.

The towering figure of theology in SA received a special provincial category two funeral at the weekend in the church’s New Brighton headquarters that was marked by singing, worship and moving tributes as the SA flag flew at half-mast across the province.

Mourners came from across the country, with more than 10,000 present and many more watching via live streams online.

Bolana died at the age of 82 on February 3 after a short illness, leaving behind a strong legacy as the fifth bishop of the Bantu Church of Christ and decades of service to his congregation and community.

His death sparked national tributes and visits from religious and political leaders, including President Cyril Ramaphosa and Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, mineral and petroleum resources minister Gwede Mantashe and businessman Dr Patrice Motsepe, among others.

Barring Ramaphosa, all of them present on Sunday.

The atmosphere was solemn yet celebratory, with hymns sung and memories shared of the bishop’s enduring impact.

One of the most special moments of the service was when a tribute message from Bolana’s grandchildren was played.

In emotional reflections, each grandchild spoke of a personal bond with their grandfather, recalling private jokes, gentle advice and the strength he had given them in times of uncertainty.

They said they had great pride and gratitude in having shared their father and grandfather with the church and the nation, highlighting that the man they loved at home was the same devoted leader cherished by so many.

Mabuyane delivered the eulogy, reflecting the high regard in which Bolana was held across political and religious spheres.

“We are gathered here today under the heavy cloud of a great loss, yet even as our hearts are heavy, our spirits are fortified by the knowledge that a giant has walked among us,” Mabuyane said.

“We are broken in spirit today, as our spirits were often lifted by the bishop and his wife.

“The accordance of a state funeral to uTata is not merely a ceremonial gesture.

“It is an acknowledgement that the road to freedom was paved not only with political slogans, but with the prayers, hymns and unwavering moral fortitude of leaders like Bishop Bolana.

“As we reflect on his life, we are not speaking of a man who preached a theoretical gospel from a distant pulpit.

“We are speaking of a man whose very life was a sermon of buntu.”

Bolana’s ministry was noted for its focus on community upliftment and engagement, especially among the youth.

He was known for giving young ministers a platform and an opportunity to work and grow.

One such pastor, Dr Rev Mzukisi Xweso from Mahikeng in the North West, reflected on Bolana’s deep commitment to developing young people and working alongside government and community structures.

“He was a wonderful person who cherished young people and had a rare ability to see their talents,” Xweso said.

“He believed development started in the church, and he intentionally built young people, giving them space to grow while teaching them to take responsibility.

“His work was aligned with government initiatives, and with the support of the Eastern Cape government and the Buffalo City community, he helped prepare many young people for important transitions in their lives.

“He was also very welcoming and personable.”

The Rev Simamkele Kula, of the Steynsburg branch, who had known Bolana since his childhood, reflected on the personal impact the bishop had on his ministry and the many lives he had touched.

“He was Tat’omkhulu to many of us,” Kula said.

“A charismatic leader who carried charm, warmth, love and peace, he inspired others through his passion for education and his strong communication skills.

“He loved unconditionally and made you feel valued through something as simple as eye contact.

“I was ordained by him as one of the youngest ministers, and he remembered our names and even our nicknames.

“He married many couples, and his guidance and experience will stay with us for years to come.”

As the church turns a new page, leadership of the congregation has formally been passed to Bishop Mlungisi Bebula, who succeeds Bolana as the sixth bishop of the Bantu Church of Christ.

