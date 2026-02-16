Department probes allegations that acting principal changed marks for cash

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

About 37 grade 11 pupils are involved in the investigation but the number could be higher

The education department is investigating an acting principal at a northern areas secondary school over allegations that he tampered with marks in exchange for money.

However, a source with knowledge of the matter, who did not want to be named, said the allegations were tantamount to gossip and were simply an attempt to discredit the new management at the school.

Eastern Cape education spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima confirmed a probe was under way.

“The matter was referred to the district assessment irregularities committee (DAIC), which then after careful consideration has now referred it to labour relations for further investigation and action,” he said.

Mtima said about 37 grade 11 pupils were involved in the investigation but the number could be higher.

He would not elaborate further.

It is believed the pupils had asked for their papers to be remarked at the end of grade 11 as they were not happy with their marks.

Details about the allegations emerged after parents revealed that some pupils had been in limbo since the start of the new academic year.

A parent said department officials had visited the school in the last two weeks in an attempt to resolve the impasse.

“Some of them have now been taken to grade 12 in the past weeks,” the parent said.

“I don’t know how many are still in grade 11.”

She said the new school management was a problem.

“Many parents believe that their children were failed and that this was irregular and unfair,” she said.

“Despite repeated attempts to seek clarity and proper explanations, parents have been met with silence, inconsistency or shifting justifications.

“The emotional toll on our children has been severe.

“My own child, who has worked diligently throughout the year, is experiencing intense stress, anxiety and emotional distress as a direct result of this situation.

“These pupils are teenagers — at a critical stage of their academic and emotional development.

“What is most troubling is the apparent lack of transparency and due process.

“Assessment procedures, moderation and the criteria used to justify these failures have not been clearly communicated to parents or learners.

“This raises serious concerns about governance, fairness and compliance with department policies.”

A source at the department said the acting principal was being investigated for allegedly passing certain pupils for cash.

“The department is busy with him but he has not been suspended yet because he will not tamper with the investigation,” the source said.

Another parent said they did not accept that their children had failed.

“How is it guaranteed that this didn’t happen in other grades as well, so the parents mustn’t just accept when your kid fails in any grade.

“They only told [affected] pupils that they must stay until further investigation.

“What if they commit suicide because of their lack of hope?

“Some of the children were alerted to go to grade 12 while others were still in grade 11.”

She said pupils should not be going through such stress.

“I don’t know what to say but all these years nothing like this ever happened.

“The department is supposed to say what has happened.”

However, another parent said the department had since rectified the matter.

“It was systematic failure and some were failed while others were passed,” he said.

“They have now all moved to grade 12 in the past weeks.”

Meanwhile, the source with knowledge of the investigation dismissed the allegations.

“This is meant to discredit the new school management.

“There are always queries regarding final exams where pupils ask for remarking and reviewing of the remarking.

“It’s a normal basic thing that happens.

“I don’t know where this thing of passing pupils comes from.

“Nobody is saying anything good about how stable the school’s performance in matric is.

“I don’t know where these politics are coming from.

“It’s sabotage. It is not good for the community and pupils.

“Now there’s an unnecessary investigation that is not going to help this situation.

“We’re being distracted.”

The education officials’ visit in the past weeks, he said, was part of the normal process.

“All boxes were ticked during the visit. Everything was fine,” he said.

According to the department of basic education school performance report, the school achieved a 78.1% matric pass rate in 2025 after 105 candidates wrote the exams, with 20 of them having been progressed pupils.

A total of 82 candidates passed.

In 2024, the school achieved 78.4% after 102 wrote and 80 of them passed.

There were more than 30 progressed pupils that year.

In 2023, the school achieved a 57.9% pass rate after 95 pupils sat for the exams, with 19 having been progressed pupils.