Docket muddle blurs NMU public violence case

A student charged with public violence during the recent Nelson Mandela University (NMU) protests was temporarily free to leave after a docket muddle on Friday.

After being charged at Humewood police station on Thursday evening, postgraduate student Mxolisi Bhengu was warned to appear in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court.

But when his matter was called, after some conferring with orderlies, the magistrate said the docket was not available and the court could not take the matter forward.

The magistrate told him he should return to the Humewood police station to get clarity.

“But for now we have no docket and nothing to keep you here. You are free to go.”

Speaking to The Herald afterwards, the 24-year-old student said he was hurt and upset.

“I was wrongfully arrested. I had nothing to do with the protest. I have been charged with public violence, but I did nothing.

“I want this matter finalised so I can be declared innocent.”

Bhengu said he was from Durban, and having completed his undergraduate studies at NMU, he was now doing a postgraduate accountancy degree.

At mid-morning on Thursday after class, he visited the student accounts office to check on the application he had made for a registration concession.

“I am funded for my studies this year, but I have a previous debt, so I need a concession to allow me to register.

“I have applied, but I’m still waiting for it.”

He said he then returned to his room at Sanlam Student Village, where he had something to eat.

“Then I headed to the library to study for this test we have in two weeks’ time.

“I had my laptop, my international audit standard textbooks, an electric extension cable so I could plug in there, my charger and my phone.

“Why would I be carrying all those things if I was going to protest?”

He said he was at the ocean sciences campus fence when he realised he had walked straight into a confrontation between police and a group of protesters.

“The police started shooting rubber bullets, and the protesters ran towards me. I tried to go off to the side and slipped and fell.

“A [rubber] bullet hit me under my left arm.”

Bhengu said the police had then grabbed him and marched him to their truck.

“I told them I was not participating, but they didn’t listen.

“I sat there from about 11am to 2.30pm. I texted one of my lecturers, and she came, but she was not able to help.”

He said he was taken to Humewood police station and held there until a pro bono lawyer arrived, apparently dispatched by the NMU student representative council.

“I was charged with public violence, and then at about 9pm I was released on warning to appear in court the next day.”

He said he wanted the matter cleared up.

“I feel traumatised. There was nothing I did that should have caused them to arrest me.”

Asked about the docket, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said: “SAPS is the guardian of dockets. Please ask them.”

However, police spokesperson Capt Andre Beetge said the docket was taken to the magistrate’s court on Friday morning and handed to the NPA.

During the protest on Thursday, students blocked the road leading to the north and south campuses with burning tyres and barricades in protest about several issues, including accommodation, transport and meal vouchers.

The situation quickly escalated, with police and private security firing rubber bullets and nylon plastic bullets, and students throwing rocks at the authorities.

