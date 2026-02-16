Electric vehicle use rises in Cuba as oil supply stalls

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The rumble of 1959 Chevrolets, once the rhythmic heartbeat of Havana, is fading to the near silence of electric vehicles as the island faces its worst fuel shortage in years.

For six decades, Cuba’s roads changed little, defined by colourful vintage cars. But in recent years, Cubans increasingly adopted electric vehicles as fuel became more scarce.

Now, they are helping the population grapple with a worsening fuel crisis, since the US cut off oil exports from the communist-run country’s ally, Venezuela, and threatened to penalise other countries exporting fuel to the island.

US President Donald Trump’s administration has declared Cuba “an unusual and extraordinary threat” to US national security.

In the Alamar neighbourhood on the outskirts of Havana, Eugenio Gainza weaves a state-run rickshaw-style electric tricycle over the rutted roads, picking up passengers. “We make 16 trips a day,” he says. “There is no fuel. This is the only means of transportation supporting this area.”

For residents such as Maria Caridad Gonzalez, these state-run vehicles are a lifeline, providing a vital way to get around in an economy squeezed by rationing. Private services also exist but are more expensive, she said.

Last week, the government detailed a wide-ranging plan to ration fuel and protect essential services.

Resident Barbaro Castaneda said the shift toward renewable energy was the only thing keeping the island mobile. “Together, it is what is helping the country move forward,” he said. “Otherwise, we would be completely paralysed.”