Gqeberha artists shine at Eastern Cape arts awards

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

MEC Sibulele Ngongo, left, recognised and honoured Gqeberha's Dr Sizwe Zako, the founder of Pure Magic, for his sterling work in music that spans over 45 years.

Gqeberha’s creative prowess was on full display at the recent Eastern Cape Arts, Culture and Heritage Excellence Awards, where some of the Bay’s best bagged awards for their artistic talent.

Among those honoured at the event held at the Wild Coast Sun in Mbizana on Friday evening were Dr Sizwe Zako, Xabiso Zweni and Dumza Maswana.

The Cultural and Creative Industries Federation of South Africa (CCIFSA) welcomed and commended the quality as well as the integrity of the artists honoured by sport, recreation, arts and culture MEC Sibulele Ngongo.

Ngongo said the awards were a true testimony of the resilience and courage.

“Your hard work and efforts don’t only help with promoting your crafts,” Ngongo said.

“They massively contribute towards nation building.

“Through your achievements and recognition, we trust future generations will also see value in and follow in your footsteps.”

The founder of the iconic Pure Magic musical group, Zako, 66, received acknowledgement for his contribution to the industry over the past 45 years.

The gospel music veteran said receiving recognition in his home province had an even more special place in his heart.

“Receiving honour in my province had a lot of significance to me, because this is my home,” the New Brighton-born artist said.

“Once you are respected at home, even people that are far away acknowledge that even from where you come you are recognised.

“That adds a lot of weight to your dignity.”

Zako said his awards came as a result of him not only loving music but also wanting to help others.

“That made me happy. I received my award along with youngsters like Dumza Maswana, my peers such as Lusanda Mcinga, Retsi Pule and Vusi ‘Tshawe’ Thanda.

“I had a wonderful time at the awards.

“I have been awarded because of the people who came asking me to help them.

“Through my help they succeeded, so I would like to say never look down on helping somebody else,” Zako said.

Gqeberha’s Maswana, who also received the MEC’s Special Award — for the second time in his career — praised the department for highlighting local talent.

“I hope that the next stage will be to support the programmes that we do.

“It is good that they recognise it but, as you know, annually I host Umngqungqo without support.

“The Eziko Village tour as well, that is work we do not get paid for or get anything in return for; that work is for the community, but the award is encouraging,” Maswana said.

Multi-award-winning actor, playwright and director Xabiso Zweni from Walmer won the best drama production for his production, The Tyrant.

“Every time you write or produce a production, you do not produce it for an award.

“You produce it for the audience, so that you tell stories that matter, so this award feels different.

“Not many people get to work with a legend like Dr Kani.

“We got to share ideas, with him sharing a wealth of knowledge about the industry. It was eye-opening for me.

“He also shared with the young people of Gqeberha that they did have a young person, that they could trust [Zweni], that was talented enough to help push them through; that, for me, was one of the messages that were special,” Zweni said.

The Herald