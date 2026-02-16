NMU takes drastic steps against crime

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Students protest after the tragic death of Sesethu Mboza, 19, in 2025. Picture:

More than 300 criminal incidents involving Nelson Mandela University (NMU) students were recorded in 2025.

They include sexual offences, theft and murders at on- and off-campus residences.

In response, the university has revealed its plans to curb such incidents as all classes officially start this week.

NMU has about 23,000 students expected to reside off-campus and more than 5,000 in on-campus accommodation this year.

The university, with about 34,780 students, has six campuses in Gqeberha and another in George.

To curb the crime scourge, the university has initiated intelligence-driven operations working with law enforcement agencies in addition to installing surveillance cameras.

This comes after NMU vice-chancellor Prof Sibongile Muthwa said during the university’s state of readiness address on January 31 that a comprehensive safety and security strategy was being implemented to respond to “extremely high levels of crime” experienced in Nelson Mandela Bay.

Muthwa said at the time that the strategy entailed enhanced technology, intelligence and surveillance infrastructure, alongside the launch of campus community safety forums in both Gqeberha and George, involving multiple stakeholders.

NMU spokesperson Zandile Ngwendu said the 321 recorded incidents happened across its campuses and accredited off-campus accommodation in 2025.

Of these, 21 incidents had been recorded at the George campus.

“The most frequently reported incidents include theft and attempted crime, which together make up the bulk of cases,” Ngwendu said.

Theft accounted for 166 incidents, with 161 reported across Gqeberha campuses and five at the George campus.

“Attempted crime incidents totalled 15, of which two were in George.

“These are largely opportunistic in nature and reflect trends across the higher education sector,” she said.

Incidents of serious violent crime were comparatively low.

In 2025, 12 robbery-related cases were reported, all in Gqeberha, with two cases of murder affecting students at off-campus accommodation recorded.

Ngwendu said eight sexual offence incidents were reported to the university’s protection services in this period.

“It is also important to note that some incidents reflected in the campus-specific statistics occurred in areas immediately surrounding university campuses or in nearby public spaces.

“These cases were reported to the university due to their proximity to campus and their impact on students and staff.

“While much progress has been made over the years, the university recognises that addressing crime remains an ongoing journey that requires collaboration, collective commitment and shared responsibility,” she said.

Mbabela said NMU continued to work closely with law-enforcement and security agencies, local and provincial authorities, staff and students, and surrounding communities to strengthen preventative measures, enhance rapid-response capabilities and promote a culture of shared vigilance.

“As a microcosm of society, NMU is not immune to elements of crime and continuously innovates mechanisms to curb criminality on and around its campuses as far as possible.”

Nelson Mandela Bay municipal spokesperson Sithembiso Soyaya confirmed that the metro police formed part of the broader crime prevention ecosystem that supported safety in and around NMU campuses and nearby student residences.

He said the unit conducted ongoing social crime prevention programmes focused on awareness and education.

“These include initiatives addressing intimate partner violence, anti-bullying, responsible alcohol use, and road safety campaigns such as anti-drinking and driving,” Soyaya said.

“In addition, through established inter-agency co-operation, the metro police assists with maintaining public safety during protest action in areas surrounding the campuses.

“There is further collaboration with the university in relation to CCTV-supported crime-prevention efforts, aimed at improving safety both on and off campus.”

He said intelligence-driven operations were co-ordinated safety efforts focused on student and community protection.

These operations involved structured information sharing, joint planning and operational co-operation between relevant stakeholders.

“This includes collaboration around surveillance resources, protest-related policing and targeted awareness campaigns.

“The working relationship between NMU and the metro police is longstanding and is based on co-operative safety planning and preventative policing principles,” he said.

Among the shocking incidents that involved students in 2025 was the suspected death by suicide of Sesethu Mboza, a second-year bachelor of arts student, at an off-campus residence in October.

An independent inquiry was held into the circumstances surrounding her death.

Muthwa said the report was being finalised and the university would study it carefully to see if, and where, it needed to enhance its systems.

She said a dedicated, high-level gender-based violence (GBV) and sexual health response team had been established to advise management on ways of enhancing co-ordination and responsiveness, as well as support.

Another incident was the murder of third-year logistics student Sikhunjulwe Nkewana, 24, allegedly after a violent altercation with fellow student Thahla Mawande Ndamase, 26, in October.

Other students present at the time allegedly managed to break up the fight and escorted Nkewana to his bedroom.

However, a few hours later, they found him to be unresponsive and medical personnel declared him dead at the scene.

Click here to join The Herald WhatsApp Channel for the latest news straight to your phone