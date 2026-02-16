Rhodes University’s ‘lion’ sighting sparks social media frenzy

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Students at Rhodes University were briefly on high alert this weekend following reports of a 'lion' roaming the campus grounds

Fortunately, it is not aggressive, hungry or even real — it’s actually a hologram designed by students as part of an AI research project.

Rholeo 3.0 has being going viral after students got a surprise this weekend when reports of a lion wandering the campus sparked a mix of alarm and curiosity.

The ‘lion’ in question is a digital project developed by master’s students that briefly went off-script after disconnecting from its mainframe.

In a lighthearted official notice issued on Sunday the university explained that the project had moved beyond its lab setting due to unforeseen circumstances.

While the lion appears realistic, it is a holographic or augmented reality creation and poses no danger.

Students were told they might notice “visible glitching, pixel drift or minor reality distortion” if they encountered it.

They were encouraged to take photos or videos and tag the university’s official social media accounts to help track and restore the project before what was described as full de-resolution.

Rhodes senior social media officer Ilva Pieterse said the intention was to reassure the campus community while embracing the humour of the situation.

“This was never a safety threat,” Pieterse said.

“RhoLeo 3.0 is a creative, tech-driven student project, and while it may look convincing at first glance, it is entirely harmless.

“We wanted to communicate that clearly, but also in a way that reflects the innovative and playful spirit of our campus.”

She said the overwhelming online response demonstrated how quickly digital storytelling could capture the public imagination.

“The engagement has been phenomenal.

“What started as a technical hiccup became a shared moment of creativity and curiosity.

“It shows the power of social media in turning confusion into connection.”

The announcement gained rapid traction on social media platform X, where it attracted thousands of likes, reposts and comments within hours.

Facebook and Instagram users followed suit, sharing memes and mock sighting reports.

One TikTok video shared by a student humorously amplified the rumour, describing exaggerated “sightings” at the gym, health suite, dining hall and near the Steve Biko building, while joking that some students were using the story as an excuse to skip lectures.

The social media response to RhoLeo3.0 has been equally playful, with users joining in on the humour.

Voice Mlonzi commented: “Finally, a research output that truly roams beyond the lab.”

And Benita Joubert joked: “Contact the X-Files — he’s been chewing on everyone’s fibre. As a result, the rest of us don’t have Wi-Fi.”

Hlubi Mthi said: “Only in Makhanda does ‘walk to campus’ become a safari experience,” capturing the lighthearted spirit with which students and online followers have embraced the viral campus tale.

Rhodes University, home to about 8,000 students, is widely recognised for its strengths in digital humanities and innovation.

Although the campus is familiar with sightings of baboons and birdlife, a glitching digital lion has added a distinctly modern twist to campus life.

