Gqeberha police bust R2.6m abalone smuggling operation

A total of 1,170 units of dried abalone, with an estimated street value of approximately R2.6m, was confiscated in Gqeberha on Tuesday

A routine patrol turned into a multimillion-rand abalone bust after vigilant Gqeberha police caught three suspects in the act of loading more than 1,000 units at Brighton Beach.

Police spokesperson Capt Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the SAPS Mount Road VISPOL members dealt a significant blow to the illegal abalone trade following the arrest of three suspects.

The police were conducting patrols in the Deal Party area on Tuesday when the incident occurred.

She said the parking area at New Brighton Beach formed part of the patrol, as it had previously been identified as problematic due to incidents of diesel theft from horse-and-trailer trucks.

“While patrolling the area, members noticed a large liquor transport truck parked nearby. Upon further observation, they identified a one-ton Tata LDV vehicle where three suspects were busy loading 17 black plastic bags onto the truck.

“Members immediately conducted an inspection and discovered that all the bags were filled with dried abalone.”

This successful arrest demonstrates SAPS’ ongoing commitment to protecting our natural resources and dismantling criminal operations that exploit them — Maj-Gen Vuyisile Ncata, Nelson Mandela Bay district commissioner

She said a total of 1,170 units of dried abalone, with an estimated street value of about R2.6m, were confiscated.

“The successful operation represents a significant setback for organised illegal abalone operations operating within the region.

“The three suspects aged between 25 and 38 years were arrested and detained for contravention of the Marine Living Resources Act ... for the illegal possession and transportation of abalone without a valid permit.

“The suspects are expected to appear in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court soon.”

Nelson Mandela Bay district commissioner Maj-Gen Vuyisile Ncata, commended the members for their vigilance and commitment.

“This successful arrest demonstrates SAPS’ ongoing commitment to protecting our natural resources and dismantling criminal operations that exploit them,” Ncata said.

“We commend our members for their proactive policing and dedication in safeguarding our communities and environment,

