Knysna murder accused ‘lied and refused to co-operate’, court hears

The bail application of murder accused Mervyn Bock continued in the Knysna Magistrate’s Court on Monday, with the investigating officer detailing how Bock allegedly lied to witnesses and tried to evade arrest.

Detective Mqondisi Dyani told the court that the 40-year-old had misled officials and lied to the victim’s family and friends, even going as far as sending old pictures of the pair to try to allay fears of her disappearance.

Bock is accused of murdering his girlfriend, Velia Angelique Strydom, on about December 5 2025.

Her decomposed body was found in the bushes near a gravel road at Red Bridge in Knysna on December 12.

Dyani said witnesses told the police that they had contacted the accused numerous times, asking for Strydom, and he would say she was with him and unavailable to speak.

He said Bock refused to co-operate with police and failed to provide or include information about his recent fraud case and a protection order that was opened against him by Strydom.

When Bock was arrested, he allegedly also tried to escape and dispose of his phone.

He also refused to allow police to search his phone, forcing them to apply for a warrant.

​Dyani said he had also refused to provide them with Strydom’s phone.

​“When police went to his flat, he refused to open the door.

“When the police got inside, he tried to escape wearing only his shorts,” he said.

​“When police brought him back to get dressed, they saw a rope tied to the rail of his balcony which appeared to be a rope prepared for suicide.”

Strydom was also going to be contacted by the police to testify against the accused in a fraud case, however, she died before this.

Dyani also submitted two petitions to the magistrate opposing bail, a hard copy petition with 1,099 signatures and an online petition with 5,768 signatures.

The application was postponed to February 18. Bock remains in custody.