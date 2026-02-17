New political party launched in Bay

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

At the launch of the Democratic Movement on Monday were, from left, Vincent Oliphant (national chair), Bevan Brown (president) and Ali Mohammed (deputy president).

A new political party has entered the fray in Nelson Mandela Bay, with the Democratic Movement launching at a packed hall in Arcadia on Monday.

Party leaders used the event to outline their vision for the metro and position themselves as an alternative ahead of future elections.

The party was registered with the Independent Electoral Commission in February 2025.

It intends to contest the upcoming local government elections and focus its campaign on governance issues, service delivery and employment equity.

Leaders at the launch repeatedly stressed accountability, ethical leadership and what they described as a commitment to serve rather than be served.

Speakers also highlighted concerns about poverty, housing backlogs, sewerage infrastructure, municipal employment demographics and safety in the northern areas.

Leader Bevan Brown said the party’s slogan was “our lives matter”.

He said that over the past 30 years, only certain lives had truly mattered in the metro and across SA.

“We need a new vision, new energy and new direction.

“Our party is built on religious beliefs. The community is not just voters. Keep me accountable,” Brown said.

“When we say our lives matter, we are thinking of every resident who is ignored and disrespected by racial discrimination and poor services.

“We demand the implementation of a new employment equity plan with local demographics used to determine targets and an audit of the current demographics working at the municipality.”

The metro’s use of the provincial race demographics has been widely condemned for years, particularly by coloured people, saying it unfairly discriminates against them.

“Furthermore, we demand the acceleration of housing projects and the improvement of sewerage infrastructure in our suburbs,” Brown said.

“We will also campaign for improved security and upgrades of municipal sporting facilities and the return of the mayoral cup.

“The Democratic Movement stands committed to empowering every citizen and fostering a society rooted in fairness, opportunity and respect.

“Our vision is to create a nation where democracy thrives, diversity is celebrated, and each individual has the means to realise their potential.”

Brown is the party’s mayoral candidate for the elections.

He was a former National Alliance councillor who was expelled from the party.

He later resigned as a councillor.

National chair Vincent Oliphant said it was a historic day.

“We are here to make a difference.

“Let us break down the walls of Jericho and be of service to the people.

“The current governance has no idea what poverty is. We have to take the spade and do the digging ourselves.

“The name of the movement, which was recognised in February 2025 by the IEC, was discussed at length.”

A pastor at the religious desk of the party, Nicolette van Staden, said Monday marked the beginning of a renewed commitment to serve the people of the Bay.

“We want to bring hope to all communities.

“Our policy is not to be served, but to serve. For us, it’s a calling,” Van Staden said.

“If the city prospers, everyone prospers. When the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice.

“We stand for ethical leadership and transparency.

“This party is launched with humility and transparency. We invite every citizen to join us.”

The party’s spokesperson, Marvin Draai, said the northern areas was full of problems and politicians had failed them.

“We are part of the first nation of this country. Very little has been done in our recognition,” he said.