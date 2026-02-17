Stepdad fails in bid to have conviction for impregnating 9-year-old girl set aside

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A Cape Town man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping his young stepdaughter has lost his appeal, with the high court describing the case as a “harrowing series of tragedies” and finding no reason to interfere with either his conviction or sentence.

Judge Nobahle Mangcu-Lockwood said the man’s claims that he was a first-time offender with prospects of rehabilitation and that his advanced age should count in his favour were completely without merit.

The court found that he had destroyed the lives of both his now 13-year-old stepdaughter and her mother. He was 60 when he began raping the child at the age of eight, repeatedly assaulting her over two years, ending with the child falling pregnant, being taken from her mother, giving birth and being diagnosed HIV positive.

“This [crime] took the form of repeated vaginal and anal sex, oral sex and sexualised touch of the breasts and vagina. Undeterred by his discovery of the commencement of her menstrual period, he continued to rape her until she fell pregnant at 10,” said Mangcu-Lockwood.

The man’s name has been withheld to protect the identity of the child, who was removed from her mother’s care at age 10 after her pregnancy was discovered.

