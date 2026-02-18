As many as 10 skiers missing, at least six stranded in California avalanche

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

As many as 10 skiers were missing and at least six others were stranded and awaiting rescue in heavy snow after an avalanche struck a back country slope in California’s Sierra Nevada mountains on Tuesday, authorities said.

Hours after the late-morning calamity, as darkness fell and a nearby highway was closed due to zero visibility during a winter storm, a spokesperson for the Nevada County sheriff’s office, Capt Russell Greene, said rescue teams had yet to reach the avalanche site.

“It’s going to be a slow, tedious process because they have to be very careful accessing the area as the avalanche danger is very high,” Greene said in an interview with Sacramento-based television station KCRA-TV.

The avalanche swept the Castle Peak area of Truckee, California, about 16km north of Lake Tahoe, at about 11.30am, engulfing a group of 16 skiers, according to a Facebook statement posted by the Nevada County sheriff’s office.

The group consisted of four ski guides and 12 clients. At least six survived and remained at the avalanche site awaiting rescue, while the others were unaccounted for, the statement said.

‘HIGH AVALANCHE DANGER’

If all 10 of the missing skiers die, the incident would rank among the deadliest single avalanches on record in the US. The Colorado Avalanche Information Center has tallied six US avalanche fatalities so far this season.

Avalanches have claimed an average of 27 lives every winter in the US over the past decade, the centre reported.

A winter storm warning was in effect for much of northern California on Tuesday, with heavy snow forecast in the upper elevations of the Sierra Nevada.

The Sierra Avalanche Center had posted an alert before dawn on Tuesday, warning of a “high avalanche danger” in the ski region, the sheriff’s statement said.

“I don’t think it was a wise choice,” Greene said of the decision by a ski tour company to take paying customers into the back country under such conditions, adding “but we don’t know all the details yet”. He declined to name the company involved.

Rescue ski teams were dispatched to the avalanche zone from the Boreal Mountain Ski Resort and Tahoe Donner’s Alder Creek Adventure Center. As of about 5.15pm, Greene said rescuers, some riding in Snowcat tracked vehicles, were trying to reach the avalanche zone.

He said the survivors, who were communicating with rescuers via radio beacon and text messaging, had taken refuge in a makeshift shelter, constructed partly from tarpaulin sheets, and were “doing everything they can to survive”.

Greene declined to say how many ski guides and how many of their customers were among the missing.

Weather conditions remained hazardous in the Sierra back country slopes, with additional avalanche activity expected through Tuesday night and into Wednesday, according to the sheriff’s statement.

California governor Gavin Newsom was briefed on the avalanche, and state authorities were “coordinating an all hands search and rescue effort” in conjunction with local emergency teams, his office said in a posting on X.