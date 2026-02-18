George gears up for Outeniqua Chair Challenge

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Hundreds of physically challenged athletes from across Africa will descend on George this week in preparation for the Outeniqua Chair Challenge.

The event on Saturday aims to be more than just a competition but rather celebrates the disabled community and encourages children with special needs to dream big.

Event organiser Alewijn Dipper said the event aimed to provide opportunities to the disabled community, restore dignity and offer healing to many people who had faced challenges and been overlooked.

​“People with special needs bring the same vibe to the event as other people.

“Just because they are disabled, it doesn’t mean they will not explore George, bring revenue to town and even have a sport that will attract thousands of visitors.

“This provides an opportunity for people all over SA and also African countries to come to the Garden Route and see what the options are and what the possibilities are.”

​The athletes will compete in divisions including 10km, 21.1km and 42.2km.

A fun 5km division will also be available, accommodating 500 athletes, and a special category is reserved for businesses. ​

The competition will also have a 5km cascade race.

“Now, each of these 5km athletes usually have a number of pushers, because not many of them can actually push themselves for 5km.

“So usually there’s anything between three and 10 people who push a single-weight wheelchair,” he said.

​The athletes will be coming from all over the country, and neighbouring countries including Zimbabwe, Ghana, Namibia and Botswana, with the majority of athletes from SA.

​Former George occupational therapist Esther Watson, who died in 2023, started the race in 2022 as a 21km race only.

​Participants can enter in two categories, as quadriplegics or paraplegics.

Each category accommodates three subcategories — namely basket chairs, hand cycle and racing chairs.

“So it depends whether you are pushing it forward with your hands on the wheels, whether you are lying on your back, and you have pedals like a bicycle that you use, or you’re in a chair, a basket chair, but it’s also up to you to use your hands on bicycle pedals to move you forward,” he said.

The competition will start on Saturday at the Carpe Diem School in Long Street.

This is a school for children with special needs.

The organiser said that out of the 350 children in the school, about half of them used wheelchairs.

