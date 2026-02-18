Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Lobishe’s legal battle coming to a head

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Judgment in the legal battle between Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Babalwa Lobishe and former GOOD regional leader Siyanda Mayana is expected to be delivered on Wednesday.

This after Gqeberha high court acting judge Shirley Tilana-Mabece agreed on Tuesday to postpone the matter to Wednesday for virtual arguments to be heard.

Tilana-Mabece made the decision after advocate Sihle Mzileni, who represented Mayana, asked for the matter to be heard virtually as he would be dealing with other matters in Mthatha on Wednesday.

Tuesday’s court hearing comes after judge Nomthandazo Ntlama-Makhanya granted an interim order on Tuesday last week preventing Mayana from posting “defamatory” statements on social media about Lobishe.

Mayana had published posts alleging that several deposits — some amounting to hundreds of thousands of rand — had been made into Lobishe’s bank account in December.

He reported the allegations to the Humewood police station.

However, Lobishe rejected the accusations, saying she welcomed any lawful review of her accounts.

According to the order, the relief was granted after an agreement was reached between Lobishe’s lawyer, advocate Lyalle Windvogel, and Mayana’s attorney, Yolisa Bono.

It states that the interdictory relief sought would operate as interim relief with immediate effect pending the finalisation of the proceedings.

The parties were scheduled to file their additional papers and the matter was set to be heard on Friday last week.

Windvogel said it could not be heard on Friday because Ntlama-Makhanya had indicated that she had not had sight of the documents filed in the motion court record.

Ntlama-Makhanya then ordered that the matter be enrolled on the normal court roll.

However, Windvogel asked the office of the deputy judge president to allow the matter to be heard as an urgent matter in the motion court.

This resulted in a back-and-forth debate with Tilana-Mabece, who indicated that an interim interdict had already been granted — and questioned the need for the urgent application.

But Windvogel argued that the urgency was needed to bring final relief in favour of Lobishe.

He said Lobishe had suffered reputational damage and continued to suffer stress because of Mayana’s “defamatory” remarks and statements that were still accessible online.

In her founding affidavit, dated February 5, Lobishe said she wanted the court to declare that her right to dignity, in particular her right to reputation and a good name, as protected by Section 10 of the constitution, had been unlawfully infringed by Mayana.

She said Mayana had published defamatory statements from January 18 to February 3.

She said Mayana had published a series of offensive statements on Facebook.

Lobishe further denied the allegations made by Mayana in those posts.

Windvogel argued on Tuesday that the urgent application sought to instruct Mayana to remove his posts.

He said Mayana’s answering affidavit dealt with hearsay evidence that could not be tested.

Mzileni is scheduled to present his arguments on Wednesday.

