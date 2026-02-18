NewsPREMIUM

Robben Island secures R8.3m French boost to preserve liberation history

The partnership helps ensure that the memory of South Africa’s liberation struggle continues to resonate with both local and global audiences

Yoliswa Sobuwa

Senior Reporter

French Ambassador David Martinon, AFD regional director Marie-Helene Loison and Robben Island Museum interim CEO Lebogang Mogoera signing the memorandum of agreement. (Robben Island Museum)

Robben Island Museum has secured R8.3m in international funding aimed at strengthening its exhibitions, preserving and digitising historical archives and expanding cultural exchange, marking a significant new chapter for one of South Africa’s most iconic heritage sites.

On Tuesday, the museum formalised a three-year strategic partnership with Paris Musées, supported by the French development agency Agence Française de Développement (AFD). The agreement brings French technical, scientific and strategic expertise to Robben Island Museum, the former prison-turned-museum inaugurated by Nelson Mandela as the country’s first post-apartheid museum.

Now recognised as a Unesco World Heritage Site, Robben Island welcomes more than 250,000 visitors annually and remains one of Cape Town’s top tourist attractions.

Acting chief heritage officer Ayanda Woji said the partnership represents a transformative step for the institution.

Read more here.

