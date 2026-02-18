Sophie Joans tackles ‘real’ comedy in new tour

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Comedian Sophie Joans sets the record straight through laughter with her first stand-up comedy show. Picture:

Internationally acclaimed comedian Sophie Joans is using laughter to set the record straight with her “Sophie Joans is not a real comedian" tour coming to the Friendly City on Friday.

The award-winning clown, theatre-maker and comedic troublemaker is stepping up to the mic with her first-ever “real” stand-up comedy show at the Roof Garden Bar in Central.

After years of selling out theatres with genre-bending, clown-led and character-driven work, Joans is finally doing what critics, peers and internet commenters have demanded, telling actual jokes.

The tour kicked off in Cape Town to sold-out shows towards the end of January before heading to Gqeberha and then the Toto Retreat in Sedgefield, before moving to Knysna.

Joans said she was excited to return for her second performance in Gqeberha.

“I am very excited to be coming back.

“I always love the Friendly City, by the sea, I am going to sound so basic but my favourite restaurant is Ocean Basket in Summerstrand.

“If anything, I would love for the people of Gqebs [Gqeberha] to recommend any other place that I could go to,” Joans joked.

Known for her bold, unpredictable comedic style, Joans has toured internationally and earned prestigious accolades including the Gold Standard Bank Ovation Award at the National Arts Festival.

She has been nominated for a Savannah Comic’s Choice Award for Most Innovative Performance of the Year, and was one of five nominees for Best Solo Female Performer at the Edinburgh Fringe.

Yet despite her success, she has never performed a traditional stand-up hour.

In this sharp, self-aware and hilariously vulnerable new show, Joans confronts her own reputation head-on.

She said she deliberately crossed out the “not” in the name of the show, to emphasise that she was a real comedian.

“There were some allegations going around in the SA comedy scene which were true, which were that I was not a real comedian, because I did not write jokes.

“Instead, I would take to the stage and perform songs or weird clown skits, physical theatre impressions, incoherent lip sync poetry, it was never really a classic set-up for a punchline,” Joans said.

She said people could always expect her to touch on her own personal life, and the show also explored how she started off with stand-up comedy.

“I wrote one joke a day for the full month of January, I performed the new show from the end of January to a sold out crowd.

“This is my first stand-up show though I have done open mic stand-up specials for about nine years,” Joans said.

Directed by acclaimed musical comedian Phil de Lange, the show promises a fearless, high-energy set blending Joans’ signature absurdity with razor-sharp observational stand-up.

Joans, who began performing comedy at 19, has created multiple award-winning productions including ÎLE, NETPHLIX, Dog Rose, and Ka-BOOM, and earned a reputation as one of the most daring new voices in SA comedy.

In 2025 alone, she received three Standard Bank Ovation Awards and was named one of the Mail & Guardian’s Top 200 Young South Africans.

“I do think most people with a sense of humour come from funny families.

“My grandfather had an amazing sense of humour, he was always very cheeky and playful. Both my parents were funny in different ways.

“My father was witty, loved a good pun, but laughter has always been my love language.

“But people will have to come to the show to hear why I wanted to do stand-up comedy,” Joans said.

Tickets for the Bay leg of the tour are available online on Quicket and the show will be held at the Roof Garden Bar in Winston Ntshona Street, Central.

