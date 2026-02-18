Vimba Lifts’ soaring popularity proves discipline drives success

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Gqeberha-born content creator Liyema Dubeko, or Vimba Lifts as he is commonly known, is building his brand through consistency and discipline.

Gqeberha-born content creator Liyema Dubeko, or Vimba Lifts as he is commonly known, is proving that discipline, consistency and a smartphone can open new doors.

In a time of high youth unemployment, the 21-year-old wants to inspire young people in Nelson Mandela Bay and beyond to rethink the traditional pathways to success.

Dubeko, who creates educational fitness content and lifestyle vlogs, has quickly grown his online following, securing brand partnerships and launching his own supplement brand, Vimba Labs — a venture that has become central to his entrepreneurial ambitions.

He has 14,000 followers on Facebook, 62,000 on TikTok and 26,700 on Instagram.

The Grey High School alumnus started his journey to fitness long before the camera started rolling.

A sports enthusiast at high school, Dubeko explored karate and rowing before discovering gym training, initially motivated by a desire to get stronger, fitter and improve his appearance.

“Gym started as a way for me to improve myself physically, but along the way I realised how long the journey actually was and that many people were struggling just like I was,” he said.

The realisation sparked the idea of documenting his progress, in the hope of motivating and guiding other people facing similar challenges.

What began as casual content creation soon gained traction, with viewers connecting to his honesty and consistency.

“I started seeing people relate to what I was posting, and that’s when I decided to take it more seriously,” he said.

“There were so many aspects that were holding me back in the beginning.

“My parents didn’t really understand what I was doing. They’d hear me talking in my room while filming and sometimes distract me.

“I understand how strange it must have seemed, but now they see the vision.”

He said he also had to overcome the fear of public scrutiny.

“It’s not easy to put yourself out there for people to judge you, especially when you spend three hours on a video and only get 100 views,” he said.

His determination was fuelled when he left school and discovered the limited job opportunities available to young people in the region.

“Seeing young people in other cities with access to so many opportunities pushed me to create those opportunities for myself,” he said.

While TikTok offered rapid growth by way of views, Dubeko said Instagram proved more challenging but essential for securing brand partnerships.

“Instagram is more personal, and that’s where the brand deals are.

“Brands understand that if people follow you there, they are willing to listen to what you have to say.”

He emphasised that creators needed to approach brands with clear ideas rather than vague proposals.

“You can’t just say, ‘I want to work with you.’ You need to bring proper ideas to the table.” he said.

Dubeko believes true success lies in impact and not necessarily in going viral.

“Even if a video only gets 200 likes, but inspires 200 people, that’s better than going viral for something meaningless.

“The goal is to inspire people, change lives.

“Even when videos do badly, you have to keep posting.

“Sometimes you want to just entertain people, but the real focus should be giving value.

“If you provide value, people will come back.”

Many creators “fall off” because they fail to think long-term and neglect key monetisation strategies.

“Content creation isn’t just a fun thing any more — it’s a business. You need to treat it like one, including paying taxes and planning for the future.”

His disciplined lifestyle is the foundation of everything he does.

“I treat training like a non-negotiable meeting.

“My content and business all revolve around it. Consistency beats perfection.

“For nutrition, keep it simple and sustainable. For mindset, discipline matters more than motivation.”

Dubeko plans to scale his brand, expand his educational content and roll out improved courses and training programmes.

His girlfriend, who has helped him secure several brand deals, will soon become his full-time social media manager and agency partner.

He said he hoped his journey inspired young people to take action, regardless of their circumstances.

“You don’t need perfect conditions to start.

“If you have a phone, internet and discipline, you can change your life. Start before you’re ready.

“Consistency beats talent and fitness can change more than just your body.”

