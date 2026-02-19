Nelson Mandela Bay mayor abused court processes, Mayana tells court

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Story audio is generated using AI

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Babalwa Lobishe, who is locked in a legal battle with Siyanda Mayana, has been accused of abusing motion court processes by the former GOOD regional leader.

These submissions were made on behalf of Mayana before acting judge Shirley Tilana-Mabece, who presided over the virtual proceedings on Wednesday.

Lobishe filed papers asking the court to interdict Mayana from posting “defamatory” posts on social media against her.

Acting judge Nomthandazo Ntlama-Makhanya had granted an interim order in favour of Lobishe on Tuesday last week.

Mayana had published posts alleging that several deposits — some amounting to hundreds of thousands of rand — had been made into Lobishe’s bank account in December.

He reported the allegations to the Humewood police station.

However, Lobishe rejected the accusations, saying she welcomed any lawful review of her accounts.

During the virtual court proceeding on Wednesday, advocate Sihle Mzileni, who represented Mayana, argued against Lobishe’s urgent application for the final order to be granted against Mayana, for him to be instructed to remove his posts and apologise unconditionally.

Mzileni said Lobishe was abusing motion court processes because Ntlama-Makhanya ordered that the matter be referred to the normal court roll on Friday.

He said Lobishe had also delayed filing papers in the motion court because she was busy with power and water shortages and could not instruct her attorneys.

He argued that she was not an engineer.

“We submit that this matter be struck off the roll ... this is an abuse ... she flouted court rules,” Mzileni argued.

He said Lobishe defied Ntlama-Makhanya’s order on Friday that the matter be placed in the normal court roll.

“That’s not how the urgent court works ... this application must be struck off the roll and the applicant [Lobishe] pay costs,” he said.

Costs were reserved when the interim order was granted.

In his answering affidavit, Mayana argued that he started his posts against Lobishe on January 18 and received a letter of demand from her attorneys to cease and desist on January 20.

That letter, he said, gave him until midday on January 21.

“I did not respond to the letter. Now the applicant waited from January 22 2026 to February 6 2026 (14 days) before issuing this application.

“In dealing with this delay, in paragraph 60.4 of the founding affidavit, the applicant states that the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality suffered a series of power and water outages which required and/or necessitated her day-to-day immediate and hands-on attention.

“There is no merit in this excuse,” Mayana submitted.

Lobishe’s lawyer, advocate Lyalle Windvogel, had argued earlier that they sought the matter to be urgently finalised because Mayana’s posts had not been removed and that this continued to damage her reputation.

“The applicant is entitled to [a] final order ... the harm is ongoing [and does not] extend only to her personal rights but beyond,” Windvogel argued.

Windvogel said there was no alternative relief remedy available for her.

“A claim for damages in future will not do away with harm experienced day to day,” he argued.

He said submissions about her not being an engineer and about tenders that had been awarded should be disregarded.

Ntlama-Makhanya’s order that the matter be moved to the normal roll, he said, had not dealt with the urgency aspect of the matter.

He said Ntlama-Makhanya had indicated on Friday that she had no sight of the answering affidavit, reply affidavit and heads of argument.

These, he said, were filed online.

He said Lobishe’s case had been properly brought before Tilana-Mabece.

In terms of cost for Friday’s proceedings, the parties agreed to leave it up to Tilana-Mabece to decide.

Judgment is set to be handed down on Thursday.

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald