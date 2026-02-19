Bus travelling from Gauteng to Zimbabwe rolls off embankment on N1 in Limpopo

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The bus was travelling from Gauteng to Zimbabwe. It is not yet known how many people were aboard.

The driver of a passenger bus allegedly lost control of the vehicle and rolled off an embankment on the N1 near Musina, Limpopo, on Thursday.

“Preliminary information indicates three fatalities and more than 30 individuals sustained injuries,” the Road Traffic Management Corporation said.

The accident took place at approximately 8.30am, the Limpopo transport department said.

“The vehicle remains in the ditch, making it difficult to determine the exact number of occupants at the time of the incident,” the department said.

The road was closed to traffic. Motorists are advised to use the alternative route via Nzhelele’s R523 road until further notice.

