Cape Recife’s Barry wins top sportswoman honour

Elisabeth Barry from Cape Recife High School was recently named the Eastern Cape sportswoman of the year

A Gqeberha special needs schoolteacher has proven her athletic prowess, having retained the international powerlifting title in her category.

The 52-year-old, who won the World Masters Classic Powerlifting competition, is also a qualified national powerlifting referee and holds an international coaching certificate for able-bodied and disabled athletes.

Elisabeth Barry, an occupational therapist at Cape Recife High School, was also recently named the sportswoman of the year at the Eastern Cape sport, recreation, arts and culture excellence awards for her achievements.

For Barry, the recognition carries deep personal significance, particularly given the sacrifices she has made along the way.

“It is quite an honour, nice to be recognised because we give up a lot of time and effort, even financially, to be competing at that level and it’s not always recognised,” Barry said.

“Sometimes I feel a bit isolated and I question if it’s worth it.

“This is a big honour and it’s nice to know that people will become more aware of powerlifting and hopefully more people will get into it, especially women.”

She started her powerlifting journey in 2012 after being persuaded by SA Powerlifting Federation vice-president Andre Ludik to give it a shot.

“I was hesitant at first because I didn’t want to gain big muscles, and I didn’t know what it was about and what to expect,” Barry said.

“Eventually, I gave in and a year and a half later, I was at my first Worlds, where I came second.

“Two years later I was at the Commonwealth Games, which I won.”

Her goals in 2026 are to win the SA bench press title, as well as the SA classic powerlifting title.

As the coach of the school’s powerlifting team, Barry also aims to empower young athletes so they can achieve their goals in the sport.

“It’s not only about my powerlifting,” she said.

“I’m also a coach for the children and I’m taking those who qualified from my school to SAs, as well as to the disabled powerlifting championships in Stellenbosch at the end of March.

“I’m working towards helping one of them qualify to compete overseas.

“So it’s not just about me; it’s about getting others involved and helping them achieve more.

“Not everyone will compete internationally, so sometimes it’s about looking at how you’re improving yourself and working towards that.”

Her training consists of powerlifting five times a week, with a strong focus on consistency and hard work.

Competing in a lower weight category, under 47kg or under 52kg, means she has to keep her weight under strict control.

That includes doing a lot of cardio.

Barry also highlighted the many challenges she has faced along the way, particularly financially.

“I’ve had to fund all my trips myself, with very little support from government structures,” she said.

“Financially, it’s challenging, and on top of that, many people don’t fully understand powerlifting and often have a negative view of the sport.”

