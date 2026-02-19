Capitec Bank apologises for body brought to KZN branch

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Capitec Bank has apologised to the bereaved family who brought the body of their relative to a branch as proof of death after the bank allegedly delayed making payments for the burial.

The spooky incident occurred in Stanger, KZN, when the family arrived with in a hearse and parked outside the bank’s doors while people passing by watched with interest.

The video which has been circulating on social media, shows the occupants of the hearse, who are mostly women, getting out of the vehicle and opening its rear door to pull an object out.

The three women, all wearing doeks and scarfs over their shoulders, then proceed to the bank’s door carrying the object as shocked bystanders start running in different directions.

Other pictures showing a covered body on a stretcher lying on the floor of what looks like the inside of a bank have since made the rounds on social media.

The body lies inside a Capitec branch in Stanger, KZN. (X )

Although not confirmed, those who posted the video claimed that the family was aggrieved over the non-payment of a funeral cover policy that was allegedly owed to them by the bank.

Approached for comment, Capitec Bank spokesperson Inganathi Mnyasane confirmed the incident.

“Capitec is deeply saddened by the distressing incident that occurred at our Stanger branch in KwaDukuza. We extend our sincere condolences to the family during what is clearly an incredibly difficult and emotional time. We understand the sensitivity of the circumstances and deeply apologise to those affected,” she said.

Mnyasane said the branch has been closed while they manage the matter.

“We are providing the necessary support to all affected parties. Capitec is engaging with the relevant authorities and will ensure that all appropriate processes are followed with care, dignity, and respect.”

Sowetan