David Livingstone School celebrates completion of R170m upgrade

After more than eight years of delays, protests and being crammed into confined classrooms, staff and pupils of David Livingstone Senior Secondary School are finally ready to move into their new premises.

The Schauderville school received a R170m upgrade that has primed its pupils with state-of-the-art facilities and resources to ensure they each have the best base from which to build their futures.

The revamp includes 28 new classroom, three computer labs, a home economics class, a new library and new ablution blocks, among other upgrades.

Acting principal Ashley Stuurman said the morale at the school was at an all-time high, with an air of excitement about the future as they prepared to move into the new building during February.

“We have waited more than eight years for the school to be renovated,” he said.

“All of us are very positive and hyped up. We cannot explain the excitement we feel.

“We had mobile classes for the past few years on the rugby field and it is time that we shake off the rugby mentality.”

Stuurman said the new premises would allow them to continue with their upward trajectory.

“Everybody is in a good space. The learners can’t wait to move into the spanking new classrooms.

“We moved from an underperforming school to a top-performing school with the matric results last year.

“And we believe the prospect of the new building has a lot to do with it.

“There is a positive mindset and vibe among learners and teachers.

“This is something we had been waiting for, for a long time.”

Alumnus Branton Jonas said as an old “Livvie”, it was great to see the end product.

“We need to see the strengthening of the curriculum,” he said.

“As a result, we have started a process of mobilising old Livvies to support fundraising initiatives and to mobilise developmental interventions.

“It is crucial to unlock opportunities for this generation of learners.

“The infrastructure must be protected to preserve quality education towards the next 100 years.”

Stuurman boasted that the school was a sight to behold, particularly at night.

“Everything is state of the art.

“This school is now really the pride of Schauderville.

“The toilets are in pristine condition and we must now take ownership of the school and really look after it.

“Everybody just wants to take a photo of the school.

“There were many hiccups with the renovations, but we are all glad the date of the official handover is near.

“We cannot wait to enter the building.

“This just goes to show that big and beautiful things can be achieved if we work together.”

Stuurman said while it might be a no-fees school, that was not a factor in terms of maintaining the building.

“The new building has place for about 800 learners.

“We are very positive that everything will work out for the good. We have already shown what extraordinary heights we can achieve.

“I am just moved by the positivity among everybody.

“Our slogan is ‘Once a Livvie, Always a Livvie’ and we believe that all the former learners will take pride in the new building and come to the school to see how they can be of assistance.”

