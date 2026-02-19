Dreaded disease takes toll on farms in Eastern Cape

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A vehicle is sprayed before entering Bluegums Farm, Crossways, to prevent the spread of foot and mouth disease.

Eastern Cape farmers are living in fear as the scourge of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) spreads in the province, killing livestock, isolating affected farms and effectively plummeting profits in the foreseeable future.

And while more than 2,500 vaccines have arrived to mitigate the situation, it is a drop in the ocean against the 500,000 vaccines actually required across the province.

The disease has also been confirmed in the western region of the province, with several emerging beef farmers in Kruisfontein, Humansdorp, feeling the brunt.

The outbreak has prompted an upwelling of support and collaboration between the community, agriculture department and Kouga municipality, but the 50-odd farmers in the area are facing tough times.

Igsahn Felix, 54, one of the 22 farmers on Kruisfontein Emerging Cattle Farm, said they had first been hit by FMD at the end of January.

“On January 30, we lost a calf. A private vet who came and tested said there were symptoms of FMD,” Felix said.

“On February 3, the state vet came to take samples as well and by February 6 we knew for sure it was foot-and-mouth.”

He said FMD-infected animals typically moved very slowly and if it progressed, they developed little holes in their mouths and tongues.

“Since we lost that first calf, we have lost seven more cattle but we have now done vaccinations so there is light at the end of the tunnel.”

He said the Kruisfontein Emerging Cattle Farm herd comprised 245 animals, among 1,800 in the area that were vaccinated a week ago.

“Since then almost on a daily basis we see some of our cattle getting sick, and each time we make sure to separate the sick animals.

“But the good news is they are now recovering.

“The vaccination prevents the disease from progressing until it kills them.”

Felix said the economic ramifications would be felt for many months to come.

“We rely on sales but we cannot sell any of our animals until the restrictions have been lifted — and that might be six or seven months, or a year.”

He said the farm was already struggling with very little grazing due to the hot, dry summer.

“However, the Kouga municipality has given us a whole lot of oats and we put molasses on top to ensure our animals get enough nutrients.”

One of the 50-odd Kruisfontein private emerging farmers, Doane Kaizer, who has a herd of about 70 cattle, said the community was facing a severe challenge.

“I am lucky enough not to have been hit by FMD but a number of farmers have and the whole area is therefore under quarantine,” Kaizer said.

“So, instead of our animals being able to range freely, we now need to keep them cooped up in kraals.

“That means instead of us being able to rely on natural grazing and streams to sustain our cattle, we have to buy food and supply them with municipal tap water to drink.

“People are very grateful for the vaccination which was administered in our area but they are still paranoid because it only takes full effect after 14 days.

“Beyond that though, all trade is blocked, and farmers are really hoping the national government can help regarding the cost of caring for the animals through quarantine.”

He said one positive was that the situation had brought the community together.

“We formed a group and helped the vets herd the animals together on the different farms so they could get vaccinated.

“Each animal also now has a tracing number that will allow access to its vaccination history in future, which is good.

“Our ward councillor has also been very proactive and the local municipality is donating oats to the farms that have got sick animals.”

Agri Eastern Cape acting natural resources manager Megan Maritz said the eastern side of the province had been hit the hardest, with several cases reported in the west.

“Numerous farmers across the agriculture sector, beef, dairy and goats have been affected.

“Farmers need to ensure they implement biosecurity and responsible animal movement, if movements are necessary.

“Agriculture departments must follow protocol on how to handle FMD, and municipalities must take responsibility for stray animals.”

Eastern Cape agriculture MEC Nonceba Kontsiwe said at least 500,000 vaccines were required to fully vaccinate all the cattle in the province.

“We have just received 2,600 vaccines, so it’s a drop in the ocean.

“However, with the control measures we have put in place, we hope we will be able to manage the situation.”

The first consignment of one-million high-potency FMD vaccine doses from Argentina is expected to arrive in SA this weekend with a further five-million doses scheduled for delivery in March.

Agriculture minister John Steenhuisen said the vaccines formed part of the department’s plan to vaccinate SA’s more than 14-million cattle.

Kontsiwe said roadblocks were being used to monitor the movement of livestock following incidents of noncompliance.

“We urge people to look after their livestock, adhere to the control measures and comply with the roadblocks that have been put in place.

“We want to prevent the movement of animals unless authorised permits are issued.”

She said veterinary teams had been deployed to support farmers and livestock owners.

Vaccines were expected to arrive around March, as scheduled by the national department.

According to the MEC, hotspot areas included municipalities bordering KwaZulu-Natal and the Free State.

“One is the Alfred Nzo District Municipality, especially Bizana, Matatiele, and the Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Local Municipality.

“In Amathole, the affected areas include the Mbhashe and Amahlathi local municipalities.”

Kontsiwe said the outbreaks were linked to the movement of animals across provincial borders.

“Matatiele is close to the Free State, and Bizana borders KwaZulu-Natal.

“Some community members confirmed that they transported about 10 animals from Rustenburg, and those animals infected livestock in the Bizana area.”

Meanwhile, the organisers of the popular Crossways Village Market near Thornhill, which is set to take place this Sunday, have announced special precautions to prevent the spread of FMD.

They said the precautions, which would apply to visitors and vendors, were necessary as Crossways Farm Village was a working dairy farm.

“We ask for your full co-operation to avoid any biosecurity risk.”

FMD is highly contagious for cloven-hoofed animals but not people or horses, so the pony rides will continue.

The virus can be carried in mud and on vehicle and bicycle undercarriages and tyres, and on footwear and clothing.

For that reason, there will be mandatory vehicle disinfection if you have come from the Kouga area, which will involve your vehicle being sprayed down.

There will also be strictly enforced trail restrictions and a footbath for cyclists, trail runners and hikers, who may only use the designated 3 Rivers Trails.

Walking on cow paths and entering agricultural land is strictly prohibited, pets are not allowed into grazing areas and off-trail exploring is a no-no.