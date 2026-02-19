‘I have never received kickbacks from Matlala,’ Sibiya tells Madlanga commission

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Suspended deputy national police commissioner Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya has denied receiving kickbacks from attempted murder accused Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala.

Sibiya rejected the allegations during his testimony on Thursday before the Madlanga commission of inquiry, which is investigating allegations of criminal infiltration in the justice cluster.

The top officer in charge of the country’s police service for crime detection faces allegations of receiving kickbacks from Matlala in return for protection from prosecution and being linked to criminal syndicates.

“I categorically deny that I have ever received, solicited or accepted any form of gratification, inducement, benefit or kickback from Matlala or any other person,” Sibiya said.

“Any suggestion to the contrary is false, unfounded and devoid of any factual basis. It is untrue.”

Witnesses before the commission testified that Sibiya had a close relationship with Matlala and received impalas, cash and about R2m from him to buy a property. Sibiya also allegedly invited Matlala to a thanksgiving event at his home in September 2024.

Matlala’s Medicare24 had a R360m tender with the SAPS.

On Thursday, Sibiya further denied a link to a white BMW car captured by a CCTV camera at the house of murder accused Katiso Molefe’s house collecting a white bag in 2024. Crime intelligence Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo testified the car was assigned to Sibiya’s office.

Sibiya told the commission the car was only assigned to his office in 2025, and at the time it was seen at Molefe’s house, it was not.

Molefe and Matlala were linked to a “big five” cartel allegedly involved in drug trafficking, extortion, cross-border vehicle hijacking, cross-border vehicle theft and tender fraud.

He continues with his testimony on Thursday.

