Library upgrades a game-changer for Kouga primary schools

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The programme kicked off recently with the handover of a comprehensive library upgrade to Graslaagte Primary School, creating shared access to quality reading resources for about 1,500 pupils from five schools. The handover included school staff and other stakeholders

The refurbished library was recently handed over at Graslaagte Primary School in Humansdorp, complete with new books and reading resources, shelving, security improvements, digital learning tools and library management support (Supplied)

Five Kouga schools are getting a big literacy boost — their libraries are being revamped as part of a literacy development project initiated by the Jeffreys Bay Wind Farm.

The first of five refurbished libraries was recently handed over at Graslaagte Primary School in Humansdorp, complete with new books and reading resources, shelving, security improvements, digital learning tools and library management support.

In response to the urgent need to improve literacy outcomes, Graslaagte Primary School’s library will initially be made available to the other four participating schools.

This will provide shared access to reading resources for about 1,500 pupils while their own library facilities are being upgraded.

The participating schools include Makukhanye Primary in Jeffreys Bay, Patensie Primary and the Baviaans Kouga Academy, also in Patensie.

A fifth school will be confirmed shortly.

The programme is designed to support pupils of all reading levels from grade R through to grade 4.

Graslaagte Primary School principal Elton Juba welcomed the upgrade, saying it would go a long way in ensuring the foundational literacy building blocks were in place for pupils.

“I believe that the new school library will have a positive impact on our learners, teachers and parents by providing a wide range of books, resources and reading strategies that encourage curiosity and foster a love of reading, ultimately leading to improved literacy and better life choices,” he said.

Jeffreys Bay Wind Farm economic development specialist Nonini Makhothe said the library upgrade had helped to create a safe, welcoming and functional learning environment at Graslaagte Primary.

“By transforming outdated primary school library spaces into vibrant, accessible and well-resourced facilities, we hope to nurture curiosity and imagination in children, ultimately resulting in renewed learner confidence and a lifelong love of reading across all areas of their lives,” Makhothe said.

“Adopting a whole school, needs-based approach has enabled us, together with key stakeholders, to interrogate challenges specific to local schools.

“This, in turn, has allowed us to tailor programmes that support schools in creating and sustaining environments conducive to teaching and learning — environments that empower learners and promote self-development and growth.”

The project forms part of the Jeffreys Bay Wind Farm’s ongoing commitment to education and community upliftment, ensuring that pupils have the resources and opportunities needed to thrive academically and personally.

Training support is also being provided to strengthen teachers’ skills in reading instruction.

Reading aloud is used as a key strategy to build vocabulary, comprehension, imagination and confidence, while creating shared language experiences in classrooms and homes.

The impact of the programme will be closely measured during the first year of implementation and will determine whether additional schools will be phased in over the next two years.

Makhothe said demonstrating a constructive reading culture among teachers, parents and pupils would be crucial, with advocacy playing an important role in strengthening reading habits both at school and at home.