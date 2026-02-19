NMU event explores how technology can promote multilingual learning

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Nelson Mandela University (NMU) has marked International Mother Tongue Day with an overarching message to students to seize the opportunities technology presents to advance and revive indigenous languages.

The Faculty of Humanities dean Prof Pamela Maseko made the point on Wednesday at an event hosted by the faculty in collaboration with the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL Rights Commission).

The theme was “Using technology for multilingual learning: challenges and opportunities.”

It aimed to examine how digital tools, online platforms and social networks could enhance multilingual learning, to promote indigenous languages and encourage young people to actively preserve and develop their linguistic heritage.

The guests included representatives of five indigenous houses of the Khoi and San.

NMU School of Language, Media and Communication director Prof Subeshini Moodley recounted her family’s experiences during apartheid.

“My mother tongue is a South Indian language called Tamil.

“As a child in the late 80s and early 90s, we were discouraged from learning and speaking our mother tongue for fear that we might appear dissident to the authorities in the apartheid government at the time.

“With the perception that our lives were at risk, our parents encouraged silence and invisibility.

“A silence and invisibility that led to the slow erasure of a very important part of our heritage and identities.

“A silence and invisibility that saw a fluently spoken language die in my family when my last grandparent passed on in 2023.

“Having to deny your mother tongue due to socio-political conditions is a human rights violation and social injustice,” Moodley said.

CRL Rights Commission commissioner Xolisa Donna Makoboka said the day was not merely symbolic, but reminded the world that language was central for sustainable development, social inclusion, peace and human dignity.

It also challenged society on whether the education systems, institutions and digital spaces truly embraced multilingualism or unintentionally marginalised it.

Makoboka challenged institutions of higher learning to promote academic scholarship in African languages, develop technologies for the promotion of indigenous languages, encourage multilingual research outputs and create inclusive language policies.

“This year’s theme highlights that languages and multilingualism promote inclusion, aligning [with] UN sustainable development goals which call on all nations to leave no-one behind.

“Inclusion begins when learners can grasp concepts in a language they know.

“Exclusion often starts with language barriers, where a learner cannot fully understand the language of instruction and participation often diminishes.

“We are living in an age where the survival of language is increasingly linked to their presence in digital spaces.

“Technology can either deepen exclusion or promote infusion.

“Digital platforms that privilege dominant languages risk marginalising others, yet technology also offers powerful opportunities,” Makoboka said.

Maseko said: “We should not only recognise [mother tongue languages] but we must be willing to redistribute power, which is what we are doing in the university.

“In the faculty in particular we are designing curricula where indigenous languages are taught as subjects, so we have isiXhosa; we will be introducing other languages like Swahili that connect us with [other parts of] Africa.

“We also encourage the writing of research, scholarly publications in indigenous languages.

“We are looking at rethinking assessments where we do not only recognise English, but we are looking at other languages.”