SA art icons celebrated at GFI Gallery

Sculptures and prints by Lucas Sithole and Cyprian Shilakoe on display at the 'They Came and Left Footprints' exhibition at the GFI Art Gallery in Gqeberha.

A world-class exhibition featuring works by late South African artists Lucas Sithole and Cyprian Shilakoe is currently on display at the GFI Art Gallery in Park Drive, with the private collection on loan from the Norval Foundation in Cape Town.

Both artists created art that reflected the harsh circumstances of apartheid, particularly the effects on their families, and showcased the damaged nature of the communities of that time.

Photographer Basil Brady said it was a privilege to showcase the exhibition, titled They Came and Left Footprints.

“We are very honoured to present to you this magnificent exhibition, generously on loan from the Norval Foundation,“ Brady said.

“They Came and Left Footprints brings together the work of Lucas Sithole and Cyprian Shilakoe.

“The exhibition title is drawn from an inscription carved by Shilakoe on a sculpture, referring to ancestors who have passed on.

“It points to the fleeting nature of human life and presence: people move through the world, leave traces or ‘footprints’, and then are gone, with only memory, marks or artworks remaining.”

The exhibition will include 48 pieces, including wall-mounted artworks (aquatints and prints) and sculptures with accompanying selected plinths.

Gallery manager Anna Stewart described the exhibition as a powerful tribute to two artists whose work continued to speak long after their passing.

“They Came and Left Footprints is a truly remarkable exhibition celebrating two exceptional South African artists whose work continues to resonate long after their passing.

“Their art is deeply meaningful — layered with memory, identity, struggle and beauty.

“Everyone in Gqeberha should make the time to see this exhibition,” Stewart said.

The collection features Sithole, who died in 1994, and was often described as a gentle, meek man who used his sculptures as a way to express himself.

His work is a reflection of his lifelong struggle to be an artist against the odds, trying to find his place in both his community and the art world in a country where most people lived under constant hardship.

Sithole consistently produced works right up until his death.

Shilakoe’s work is brooding and dark, drawing on themes of loss, trauma, death, and his deep connection to his grandmother, Koko.

The artwork has been described as strange and unsettling yet mesmerising.

Encouraged by his grandmother, he spent his formative years working in clay and later moved on to carpentry and bronze casting.

This exposure to various techniques allowed him a deep understanding of materials and their inherent qualities.

The exhibition is currently open and will run until Monday April 13.

