WATCH | Worker shot at Mugabe home in Hyde Park, Joburg: 2 questioned

Police are at the family residence of late former Zimbabwe president Robert Mugabe in Hyde Park, Johannesburg, after a shooting on Thursday February 19 2026. An attempted murder case is under investigation.

Two people were taken in by police for questioning after a worker was wounded in a shooting at the Mugabe family home in Hyde Park, Johannesburg, on Thursday.

One of those taken in for questioning is believed to be a son of the late former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe.

Speaking outside the house in Hyde Park, police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the police had sent a dog unit inside the house to search for a firearm that is alleged to have been used in the shooting. So far police have obtained a cartridge that will become part of the investigation.

She said the wounded worker, believed to be a gardener, was taken to hospital where he is believed to be in critical condition.

The two occupants were co-operating with the police, she said.

An attempted murder case is under investigation.

This is a developing story

