Another delay in Knysna murder accused’s bail application

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mervyn Bock in the Knysna Magistrate's Court, during his bail application. Picture:

The protracted bail application of murder accused Mervyn Bock was postponed again in the Knysna Magistrate’s Court on Thursday and is set to continue next Friday.

Bock is accused of murdering his girlfriend, Velia Angelique Strydom.

Her decomposed body was found in the bushes near a gravel road at Red Bridge in Knysna on December 12.

Shortly before cross-examination on Thursday by defence attorney Daan Dercksen, investigating officer Mqondisi Dyani informed the court that Bock had been operating an Airbnb at the Trotter Street flat.

According to Dyani, CCTV footage at the flats from December 8 confirms that Bock was seen dragging what appeared to be a body covered in a white sheet.

During cross-examination of Dyani, Dercksen argued that Bock was not a flight risk.

He had informed the investigating officer over the phone while in Cape Town that he would be arriving on January 1 and would go to the police station on January 2.

​Dercksen said his client’s phone log show that he phoned the police station about 50 times.

“You didn’t have to conduct a nationwide search for him, and found him in some obscure town or even across the border.

“He eventually came back to Knysna by himself ...

“So I ask my question again, is that the conduct of a person who’s a flight risk?”

Dyani in response said he did not trust the accused because he’d had time from December 8 to immediately go to the police.