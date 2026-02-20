Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

After 28 years at the institution, Jenny Sainsbury bids farewell to Alexander Road High School

Story audio is generated using AI

A familiar and beloved face is leaving Alexander Road High School after almost three decades of selfless service and dogged discipline, coupled with a nurturing nature.

The school gathered recently to bid a fond farewell to one of their most dependable staff members, Jenny Sainsbury, after 28 years that started out as “the photocopy lady”.

Known for her efficiency, kindness, and unwavering work ethic, she leaves behind a legacy that has shaped the smooth running of the school for decades.

“What I am going to miss the most is the wonderful relationships that I had with my colleagues,” Sainsbury said.

“I will also miss the enthusiasm and uniqueness of teenagers. Alex is also special because there really is a place for everyone, for all pupils.

“If you feel like you can’t belong anywhere or fit in anywhere, Alex is the place for you.

“You will be able to find a place where you can thrive and be accepted.”

She joined the Alex staff in 1998 and throughout the years, she held many different positions, including school secretary, PA to the principal and data administrator.

Throughout her time at the school, Sainsbury experienced many changes in how things were done.

“So many manual systems have been improved by technology, such as enrolments, absentees and academic records,” she said.

“Also, it is sad to me that religion no longer features in, for example, assemblies.

“One of my tasks as the PA was to select bible verses to be read in assembly, and I wrote appropriate prayers to go with that.

“It was a special thing for me to do, as I saw it as a way of ministering indirectly to the pupils, especially those who were in pain and who needed to feel loved and accepted.”

While Sainsbury is embarking on a new venture, former pupil Funeka Peppeta expressed their gratitude for her years of service and the impact she made on the school community.

“All the best to Mrs Sainsbury. She was so lovely and kind to us all,” Peppeta said.

“The first face we saw at the entrance of the school and always willing to help my mom and me with anything we needed.

“We were all lucky to have the best school teachers and administrators who made our youth a pleasure and time to look back at fondly.”

Sainsbury shared a message of encouragement for the staff and pupils she left behind.

“A teacher, many years ago, gave me a card that said, ‘Nobody is you. That is your superpower.’ That really struck a chord within me,” she said.

“It’s in the little things that you do that make the world a better place.

“Your superpower might be giving someone a word of encouragement, or it might be saying hello to someone sitting on their own, or leaving an anonymous note of appreciation for someone.

“Look for opportunities to share your own special superpowers with others.”

The Herald