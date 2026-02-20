Pump failures spark stench at one of Knysna’s top attractions

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The gem of the Garden Route has been giving off quite a stink recently after a sewage leak left a pungent stench and unwelcoming atmosphere at one of Knysna’s biggest attractions, the Waterfront.

This led to the Knysna Yacht Club’s interclub regatta being cancelled after residents and club members raised concerns about the sewage spillage and stench.

Several businesses have added their voices to the outcry amid concerns about the infrastructure security and stability.

Greater Knysna Business Chamber (GKBC) chair Beverley Pothier said while sewage spills and pump station failures were a serious concern, much of the stench recently reported in the Knysna CBD precinct was believed to originate from the Waste Transfer Station.

“The odour is especially severe on days when the station is not operational and waste builds up outside, as was the case this week, or when wind conditions push the smell into the lower CBD area,” Pothier said.

“Restaurants and businesses in this area have reported that patrons leave due to the smell, and business owners have indicated they are forced to close windows and doors as the odour permeates their premises.

“This odour pollution negatively affects the local business environment and may constitute a violation of environmental regulations.”

Acting municipal manager Richard Martin confirmed that a pump failure was reported on February 4.

Martin said a technical team was dispatched to investigate the matter and it was discovered that the pump station had been vandalised.

“To mitigate any potential environmental impact and service disruption, vacuum trucks were deployed to service the pump station from February 4 through to February 7 2026,” he said.

“During this period the damaged pump was removed and replaced with a new duty pump, restoring the station’s functionality.

“On February 10, a further spillage was reported.

“This was traced to a build-up of fat around the float switches, which affected the system’s operation.

“Our team responded promptly and the issue was rectified on the same day. The pump station is currently fully operational.”

However, his words brought little solace to residents who said the sewage and water issues in the town had become a recurring problem.

Resident Gail Sofianos said for a town reliant on tourism, the situation needed to be better managed.

“This has a knock-on effect on the restaurants, it has a knock-on effect on the guest houses,” she said.

“And not only on that, it also affects us because we all use the lagoon and the estuaries.

“This is a body of water that so many people use from all walks of life.”

Another resident, Carol Drake, said discussions over the past year regarding sewage infrastructure and lagoon health had been raised repeatedly.

“Many residents feel that sufficient time has been given for the situation to be addressed,” she said.

“What is now needed is decisive intervention, transparent communication and measurable action.

“Residents are not asking for assurances. They are asking for solutions.”