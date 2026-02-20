‘Punch Lines Only’ brings comedy and hip-hop to Gqeberha

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Comedian Tats Nkonzo is sharing the stage with hip-hop legend Stogie T at their upcoming collaborative show 'Punch Lines Only' at The One Room on February 28. Picture:

In an exciting fusion of music and humour, Punch Lines Only is set to take over The One Room Music and Comedy Club later this month, promising a night where hip-hop lyricism and comedy punchlines collide in a fresh cultural blend.

Headlining the show on February 28 are Tats Nkonzo, real name Mthawelanga Nkonzo, one of SA’s most recognised stand-up comedians, and Stogie T, real name Tumi Molekane, a veteran hip-hop artist known for his lyrical depth and storytelling.

Nkonzo said the show’s concept was inspired by the many similarities between hip-hop lyrics and stand-up comedy, namely the punchlines.

“Hip-hop is very melodic, comedy is very engaging, but ultimately, both rely on punchlines.

“We are trying to create something different by bringing people from both industries together in the name of comedy and the arts.

“We want to make the arts attractive, and we want to create something unforgettable that people will genuinely enjoy.

“This is about building culture through premium entertainment, starting at The One Room.”

Nkonzo has carved out a unique place in the entertainment world as a comedian, singer, songwriter and television presenter.

He is best known for hosting the reality TV competition SA’s Got Talent and infusing his stand-up with musical flair and relatable, observational humour.

His career began in reality TV competitions and grew into nationally-loved performances, earning awards such as the Comics’ Choice breakthrough act of the year.

He is also set to launch a brand-new stand-up comedy podcast titled The Tats Nkonzo Comedy Podcast on February 17, which he announced via his official social media platforms.

Molekane brings more than 15 years of hip-hop experience to the stage.

Originally the lead vocalist of Tumi and the Volume, he redefined his solo path with his Stogie T album in 2016, collaborating with big names in SA hip-hop.

He has since signed with Def Jam Recordings Africa, solidifying his place among SA’s elite urban artists.

His work continues to explore identity, society and reflection, most recently through his new album Anomy, released last year.

Molekane said he was eager to be part of the genre-blending show in Gqeberha.

“I’m excited to visit Gqeberha, it’s going to be a beautiful night.

“A night of comedy, emceeing and storytelling.

“I’m looking forward to sharing that space with the audience and I hope to see everyone there,” he said.

The night aims to not only showcase Nkonzo and Molekane’s talents but will also open the stage to local performers to share their music and comedy with the audience.

Tickets start from R150 and are available via Quicket.

