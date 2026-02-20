Talented Nelson Mandela Bay pupils get chance to learn from theatre professionals

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Mandela Bay Theatre Complex launched an exciting initiative this week aimed at uplifting talented pupils from under-resourced communities. Picture:

Story audio is generated using AI

Nelson Mandela Bay’s aspiring young thespians now have another platform to hone their talent through the Theatre Tuesdays programme.

Pupils from disadvantaged areas in the metro will gather at the Mandela Bay Theatre Complex each Tuesday to work with and learn from industry players.

Among those present at this week’s launch was the theatre complex’s acting senior manager for artistic programmes, Sibabalwe Makeleni, chief financial officer Lazola Mfenyane and community arts development officer Monwabisi Nzimela.

The theatre complex’s Tawuya Mushaike said the initiative was aimed at uplifting talented pupils from under-resourced communities, particularly in parts of Kariega, the northern areas and Zwide where there were no art centres.

“For school learners and teachers, the arts are very important because arts kind of contribute to psychosocial development.

“The arts have a dopamine-stimulating activity, so when you introduce the arts you service the ‘what if’ component in the child ...

“We are deliberate in grooming young learners who will be producing content for our stages.

“We want our learners to be able to play instruments and put [on] a concert themselves, to write scripts, direct their own plays, act on our own stages,” Mushaike said.

He said the programme was conceptualised to introduce pupils to theatre from a young age.

“This particular space in the theatre should not seek to change their minds on what they want to do, but they should ... be exposed to all the options available to them after high school, including the arts itself.

“So, the Theatre Tuesdays programme ensures learners remain engaged in artistic activities,” Mushaike said.

Teacher Tembeka Sana of Walmer High School, whose pupils were among those in attendance, said this was the first time they had been inside the theatre complex.

“As life orientation teacher, listening to this I feel if they could be part of this, it could change their lives.

“At this moment we were focused on academics, but after seeing this, I will engage the principal.

“We have a teacher for creative arts, they must be part of this,” Sana said.

St Thomas Senior Secondary School teacher Earl Abrahams said: “Theatre Tuesdays I think is a start of something absolutely amazing in this area, because not everyone wants to be a doctor or lawyer.”

The Herald