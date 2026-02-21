Guest house owner sentenced for double murder in gas deaths

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Kareedouw guest house owner Kevin Pretorius has been sentenced to an effective 10 years in prison for the double murder of a young couple who died during a gas leak at his establishment. Picture:

A Kareedouw guest house owner, convicted of double murder after a couple died from gas poisoning while staying at his property, was sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment for each of their deaths.

The Gqeberha regional court ordered that the sentences run concurrently, meaning businessman Kevin Pretorius will spend an effective 10 years behind bars.

Pretorius, 48, who pleaded not guilty to the charges, was convicted of the young couple’s murder in January 2025.

After a lengthy trial, the court found him responsible for the 2020 deaths of Marie Hoon, 28, and Jean Vosloo, 25, who had recently become engaged.

Toxicology reports confirmed that the couple died from carbon monoxide poisoning, apparently due to a gas leak from a geyser on the property.

According to the evidence presented in court during the trial, the bathroom geyser did not have a flue pipe to draw out the poisonous gases.

The bodies of the couple were discovered in a bathroom of the Eastern Cape guest house where they were staying.

The court also heard evidence from a number of previous guests who had smelled gas fumes and had become nauseous and dizzy, with one person having passed out and been rushed to hospital.

Magistrate Vusiwe Mnyani found that while all of this was brought to the attention of Pretorius, he did nothing to fix it and should have foreseen that it could lead to death.

On Friday, Pretorius was sentenced to an effective 10 years behind bars.

National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Luxolo Tyali confirmed the sentencing.

However, after sentencing, defence advocate Francois van Zyl SC brought an application for leave to appeal the ruling, which was granted.

He confirmed after court proceedings that they would now lodge an appeal.

Pretorius was in the interim refused bail and taken into custody pending the appeal. He had been out on bail during the trial.

