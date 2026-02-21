NewsPREMIUM

Lesufi scrambles for allies

ANC’s Ekurhuleni ‘defiant’ mayor angers EFF by stripping it of posts, with repercussions for the wider balance of power in the province

Kgothatso Madisa

Journalist

Sisanda Mbolekwa

Politics reporter

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi has urged President Cyril Ramaphosa to implement the Bela Act as it is. File photo
The provincial leadership of the ANC in Gauteng is battling to keep the EFF onside in their ruling coalition after Ekurhuleni mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza alienated the red berets by cutting three key posts they had held — including that of council speaker.

Several sources said the ANC leadership was holding talks with the EFF on how to salvage the relationship, which was dealt a body blow by Xhakaza’s unilateral action.

Insiders say Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi might offer the red berets positions in his provincial executive in an attempt to smooth things over.

