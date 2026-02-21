MK fighters’ Russia hellhole

Two of the 17 South African men lured to Russia under false pretences have been severely wounded in drone attacks on the front line in Ukraine, while another is missing, presumed dead or captured.
The Sunday Times can reveal that a 39-year-old man from KwaZulu-Natal deployed by Russia to the Donbas war zone in Ukraine was injured in a drone attack in December, resulting in the amputation of his foot.
Another South African man, a 45-year-old from the same province, has been confined to a wheelchair since he was injured in a drone attack. His colleagues are unsure if his condition is permanent.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.