Video evidence to be shown in tavern shooting case

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The bail application of two men accused of killing three people in a tavern is expected to continue in the Kariega magistrate's court on Tuesday. Stock image

When the bail hearing of two men accused of killing three patrons at a tavern in KwaNobuhle resumes on Tuesday, the court is expected to see video footage of the fatal shootings.

After the accused entered the dock of the Kariega magistrate’s court last week, magistrate Jason Thysse postponed the case due to the unavailability of one of the legal representatives.

It is understood that footage of the shooting at Ndaweni Tavern on October 30 2021 will be shown when the matter resumes.

The police had been called to the scene in Jongilanga Street at about 3pm that day.

According to the information at the time, about six suspects entered the tavern and opened fire, killing three men aged between 25 and 35.

The assailants then fled in a Toyota Quantum minibus taxi.

An investigation was also launched into whether the same group later opened fire on a police vehicle patrolling the township.

No-one was injured during that shooting.

Backup was requested, and an intensive search for the suspects was launched.

As police were driving in Jafta Street, they noticed a group of six men walking with firearms.

Officers gave chase, and with the assistance of metro police, they apprehended two suspects.

Three 9mm firearms, with the serial numbers filed off, as well as ammunition, were seized.

According to the charge sheet, Luyolo Motlagelwa and Lukhanyo Vuma acted in common purpose when they allegedly shot and killed Siyabulela Matebese, Thembalethu Qukubana and Mpuroko Cholani.

The charges were provisionally withdrawn due to an incomplete docket but were reinstated late last year.

The accused were then re-arrested in January.

Det-Sgt Nigel Wright told the court last week how he had struggled to locate the two suspects.

It was only in January that the attorney brought them to his office.

Wright also told the court the two accused could clearly be seen in the footage, along with others, carrying R5 rifles.

They were also seen climbing into a Toyota Quantum minibus.

Wright said the two suspects were arrested after they jumped out of the Quantum and were allegedly found in possession of firearms.

The men are alleged to be part of a group of gangsters with links to assassinations and drug peddling.

Click here to join The Herald WhatsApp Channel for the latest news straight to your phone

The Herald