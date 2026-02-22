‘Today I’ll be my son’s voice’ — Jeffreys Bay doctor’s heartfelt letter

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Jean Vosloo, 25, and his fiancée Mari Hoon, 28, had been staying at the Kliphuis guesthouse in Kareedouw in April 2010 for a short break away when tragedy struck

A heartbroken doctor from Jeffreys Bay said his son would still be alive if an Eastern Cape guesthouse owner had not been stingy and had instead used qualified people to install the gas geyser at his establishment.

Dr Lawton Vosloo made his views known in a heartfelt letter which he shared with The Herald after guesthouse owner Kevin Pretorius was sentenced to an effective 10 years behind bars on two counts of murder.

Jean Vosloo, 25, and his fiancée Mari Hoon, 28, had been staying at the Kliphuis guesthouse in Kareedouw in April 2020 for a short break away when tragedy struck.

Both of their bodies were found in the bathroom in their unit.

A postmortem later established that they had died from carbon monoxide poisoning due to a gas leak, which Pretorius had been made aware of on multiple occasions.

After being found guilty of the double murder in the Gqeberha regional court, Pretorius was on Friday sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment on each count.

The sentences were ordered to run concurrently, meaning he will spend an effective 10 years behind bars.

Though Vosloo believed some justice had been served, he said he had hoped the sentence would have been harsher.

“In a few years, Kevin Pretorius will be out of jail, and I still will not have my son,” the grieving father wrote.

“For that reason, I would have welcomed a harsher sentence.

“But justice has prevailed.”

For the Vosloo family, grief struck again in May 2025 when Jean’s brother, Ivan, 34, was killed in a motorcycle accident in Gqeberha.

Dr Lawton Vosloo with his wife Christel and son Jean (Supplied)

Vosloo said the brothers had been incredibly close.

“Ivan would have been happy with the outcome of the court case,” Vosloo wrote.

However, soon after sentencing was handed down, defence advocate Francois van Zyl SC brought an application for leave to appeal against the conviction and sentence.

The application was granted, but Pretorius’s bail was revoked and the 53-year-old was ordered to remain in custody pending the outcome of the appeal.

During the trial, the court heard how the young couple had died after inhaling toxic carbon monoxide fumes that accumulated in the bathroom due to a defective gas geyser installation.

The geyser did not have a flue pipe to channel hazardous gases outside the building.

Though fitted with a safety sensor intended to shut the system down in the absence of a flue pipe, the device was not functioning properly.

The court heard further that carbon monoxide was not always detectable to human senses, rendering the victims unaware of the lethal danger.

State prosecutor Johan Jansen also presented evidence that Pretorius had personally installed the geyser despite having no formal training or qualifications to work with gas installations.

Jansen argued that his decision to undertake the installation himself, without the necessary expertise and without ensuring regulatory compliance, had significantly increased the risk to his guests.

It also transpired that Pretorius had been alerted to safety concerns before the incident, including complaints from guests in July 2019 and March 2020, regarding the smell of gas, which had made them feel dizzy.

Despite these warnings, he failed to take reasonable steps to remedy the defect or obtain qualified professional assistance.

In aggravation of sentence, the court considered victim impact statements detailing the enduring trauma suffered by the families of the deceased and the irreversible consequences of their loss.

The state argued that direct imprisonment was warranted, emphasising the gravity of the offences, the vulnerability of the victims, and the accused’s conscious disregard of a known and foreseeable fatal risk in a commercial establishment operated for profit.

In mitigation of sentence, the defence, meanwhile, relied on reports from a probation officer and a social worker, submitting that Pretorius was a first offender with established community ties.

They argued that a non-custodial sentence would be more appropriate.

The court, however, found an absence of genuine remorse from the accused.

Magistrate Vusiwe Mnyani agreed with the state that Pretorius had failed in his duty of care by disregarding safety requirements and repeated warnings, thereby exposing his guests to a foreseeable and fatal danger.

In addition to being sentenced to an effective 10 years behind bars, Pretorius was declared unfit to possess a firearm.

Putting his thoughts to paper, Vosloo said he had written the letter out of love and respect for Jean.

“Today I will be his voice,” Vosloo wrote.

“Jean was my life.

“He was beautiful, sculptured by the angels.

“We had wonderful plans and a future full of excitement and expectations.

“Jean was so organised and had all his ducks in a row.

“He was so enthusiastic and loved life, lived it to the full.”

He said almost every photograph he had of Jean, he could be seen smiling.

He said Jean worked hard to achieve what he did and would have gone from strength to strength.

“I have wonderful memories of us fishing, diving, riding motorbikes, going to the farm where he worked.

“It is all gone!

“Now there are only memories.

“I will never see my son again.

“If Pretorius was not stingy and got the correct authorities to install the gas geyser, this tragedy would not have happened.

“If Pretorius admitted his gross negligence, did not [allegedly] lie under oath in court and showed remorse, he probably would not be in jail today ... and I would maybe find it easier to get some closure.”

Vosloo said he’d had the misfortune of losing another beloved son, Ivan, in 2025.

Vosloo signed off his letter with: “Rest in peace, my boys.”

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said the defence had applied for leave to appeal on the basis that the court had erred in its factual findings.

“The state opposed the application, submitting that there were no reasonable prospects that another court would arrive at a different verdict or impose a different sentence,” Tyali said.

“The court nevertheless granted leave to appeal against both conviction and sentence.

“An application for bail pending appeal was subsequently dismissed.”

Welcoming the outcome of the court case, Eastern Cape director of public prosecutions Barry Madolo said the matter underscored the serious legal obligations resting on individuals who operated facilities open to the public.

“Those who ignore safety standards and place lives at risk for financial gain must expect to face serious criminal consequences.

“The NPA remains steadfast in holding such offenders accountable.”

Hoon’s family could not be reached for comment.

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald