Boesak highlights historic, ongoing struggles for SA freedom

Dr Allan Boesak delivers the keynote address at the annual Chief Dawid Stuurman Memorial Lecture, which was held at the Bethelsdorp Congregational Church on Friday

While the practices of SA’s first nation might be historic, their lessons and mindset still have valid application in the modern era and could shape the decisions of the youth – if they choose to listen.

That was the overarching message by Dr Allan Boesak, who delivered the keynote address at the Chief Dawid Stuurman Memorial Lecture at the Bethelsdorp Congregational Church in Gqeberha on Friday.

Packed to capacity, the historical church also hosted about 200 high school pupils who attended the event.

In delivering his address, Boesak, who was reminiscent of the 80s, spoke out against the Dutch and the British as well as the present government.

“The Khoi chose freedom for all humanity. They were forced to do things they did not want to.

“All this happened on their own land,” he said.

“The British came to kill, steal and destroy, but the Khoi and San, our people, kept their hopes intact.

“In 1795, the British took control of the Cape.

“Stuurman was captured, tied to a wagon and sjambokked. This, all because he was in disagreement with the ‘baas’.

“They had informers in those days just as we had informers during the struggle for liberation, but Stuurman would not let go.

“He was arrested and sent to Robben Island. Long before Nelson Mandela was on Robben Island, he was there.

“Stuurman stood for the freedom of his people. He was a true leader of his people.”

Boesak said the freedom SA attained in 1994 was not genuine freedom.

“A 30% matric pass rate will never prepare our children for the challenges out there. It is a farce.

“If someone steals a loaf of bread, he goes to jail. But if a politician steals millions, they don’t go to jail.

“The people and the land are one. We have a special relationship with the land.

“When the land is returned to its rightful owners, our wholeness will return.

“The Dutch destroyed everything. It is a battle we are still fighting.

“When we talk about freedom, it is not the freedom President Cyril Ramaphosa is talking about.

“Fraudulent politics are instilled in us. What you call leadership is blinded by greed.

“Our youth is drowned in despair. The power and the land are still in the hands of the whites.

“There is no real freedom in SA, but let this generation choose freedom,” Boesak said.

Captain Edmund Stuurman of the Gamtouer House of Klaas and Dawid Stuurman Community said the land must be returned to its original owners.

“This government must recognise us as the rightful owners of the land.

“Unity must start in Bethelsdorp. The fire must run through the whole of SA.”

Yolene Basson of the Gonaqua House of Apollonia said it was significant that the lecture coincided with the World Day of Social Justice on February 20.

“Chief Dawid Stuurman’s resistance was not rebellion. It was a demand for justice.

“We stand firm, fearless and unapologetic. Let’s remember all our heroes. Those who endured even till death.

“Our local airport is named after our hero. When we welcome international visitors, they set foot on our soil. We welcome the world.

“There is a painful injustice that remains, but we will overcome,” Basson said.

