Colchester residents battle three-week water leak crisis

Christo Bosch, 63, walks through water on the property with tenant Monica Sterling, 27

Colchester residents are battling a persistent water leak, which has continued for more than three weeks and is disrupting their lives and leaving parts of the road unusable.

The leak has largely affected Longmarket Street, with some residents attempting to take matters into their own hands by creating sand barriers to redirect the water away from their homes.

Pieter Engelbrecht, who has been assisting the community with the crisis, said ongoing tender issues and lack of machinery were preventing repairs from being carried out

“The main big leaks, they cannot fix them as they have got no TLB. There are no contractors. All tenders have been stopped.

“The municipality must put out a new tender process; the contractors then have to go out for tender, and after that, the tender has to be approved.

“Currently, there’s nothing we can do. Until a new contractor has been awarded the tender, nothing is going to get done,” Engelbrecht said.

The water appears to be gushing from what seems to be a broken underground pipe, though this has not been officially confirmed.

Large volumes of water continue to flow along the street, forming deep pools across sections of the road and leaving parts of it waterlogged.

Steven Meyer, who has only lived in the area for six months, said the leak had made access to his home increasingly difficult.

“It’s terrible. I can barely drive on the road and it’s become a massive problem.

“It’s been about three months now, and I’ve had to use the back street just to get to my house. I can’t use the road at all.

“The situation is making life very difficult for me. I’m not even sure what is being done about it,” Meyer said.

Small business owner Tania Vermaak said the ongoing water crisis was affecting her mobility and her business.

“I can’t get out of my yard properly anymore. The water has become a massive inconvenience, especially because I run a small baking business from home.

“If I try to drive through, I risk damaging my car and then I’ll have to deal with an insurance claim.

“It’s affecting my business because I can’t do deliveries properly,” Vermaak said.

Rumbi Mukhiwa, 36, who lives on the corner of Longmarket Street, said the water had started to flow into her yard and the situation was gradually getting worse.

“At first it wasn’t such a big problem, but it’s becoming progressively worse.

“The water is now leaking into my yard because I live on the corner.

“I’ve had to use sand to try to divert the water from my house, but that’s now causing problems in another part of the street.

“It’s also a struggle to get in and out of my yard.

“I’ve got stuck a few times, so I have to carefully manoeuvre my car just to avoid getting stuck again,” Mukhiwa said.

Another resident, Christo Bosch, 63, described how the leak intensified overnight, forcing urgent action to prevent vehicles from becoming trapped inside his yard.

“The water has been an issue for the last couple of weeks, but it has got much worse.

“I had to wake my tenant early in the morning so she could move her car out of the yard.

“If she had left it there, she wouldn’t have been able to get it out at all.

“Now we have to park outside the yard. The water runs straight into the property, and there’s only one drain.

“That drain is so flooded and blocked that it can’t even function anymore, so the water just piles up.

“In one part of the street, the water is so deep you could almost put a boat there,” Bosch said.

Municipal spokesperson Sithembiso Soyaya was approached for comment on Saturday morning.

On Sunday, he said he would only be able to respond the next day.

The Herald