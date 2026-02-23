‘Loved and respected’ labour lawyer Craig Jessop dies at 56

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Gqeberha labour lawyer Craig Jessop, regarded as one of the best in his field in the country, has died.

And though Jessop was always at the top of his game, it was less a job and more a labour of love.

Jessop’s wife, rhino conservation campaigner and extreme runner Sharon, said she had last seen her husband on Friday morning when he set off with their son and father-in-law for a weekend in Bushman’s River.

Jessop was due to lead a communication session with a group in Bushman’s the next day.

Sharon said she had received a phone call from their distraught son, Josh, 25, on Friday evening, to say his father had collapsed and was not registering a pulse.

She said her late husband had struggled with a heart condition since 2017.

“We thought it was under control but that was obviously not the case.

“Paramedics rushed him to hospital but at 9.30pm he was pronounced dead.”

Sharon said Jessop, 56, was a larger-than-life character.

“People were drawn to him.

“He was a fantastic labour lawyer, incredibly loved and respected, and a pillar of his community.

“He served for many years on the Grey High School governing board and advised them on legal matters, and was an avid supporter of the Buffelsfontein Old Age Home.”

She said he was a first-class sportsman.

“He was brilliant at anything with a ball and a bat or a racket.

“The only sport I was better at was running.

“He was also quite artsy-fartsy and eccentric.

“He loved art and tried his hand at painting landscapes.”

She said Jessop was passionate about the law.

“He had a very strong sense of justice.

“He wanted to contribute towards making the world a better place.

“Initially, when he was young he wanted to be a game ranger, but his mom, who was loving but very stern, said no.

“She said he could choose to be an engineer, doctor or lawyer.

“His maths was not that good and he didn’t like the sight of blood so he chose lawyer — and he turned out to be brilliant at it.

“He had an incredibly busy mind.”

She said Jessop had always been supportive of her extreme runs for rhino conservation.

“He loved the outdoors and we did lots of camping in past years.

“He was also mad about gadgets and was always introducing a new kind of gas braai or some other gadget he would proudly show off to us.”

Friend and fellow director at Brown, Braude & Vlok, Niko de Villiers, said Jessop was at the top of his profession.

“He was one of the leading authorities in labour law in the country.

“He served on two occasions as judge in the labour court here in Gqeberha and was due to sit again next week, which is evidence of the high regard in which he was held.”

He said Jessop had always acted for the applicant.

“He was a brilliant attorney and part of that was his loyalty, integrity and empathy.

“He believed that any conflict was resolvable.

“And he always litigated for the little guy, which fitted his character.”

Close friend and colleague, advocate Bruce Dyke SC, said Jessop’s powerful build could make him an intimidating presence in court.

“But he had a heart of gold.

“He was a dedicated lawyer.

“Nothing was too much trouble.

“He would work late into the night and agonise over the issues.

“He was universally liked even by the colleagues who opposed him in court.

“Sometimes his protective feathers got ruffled because he felt his client was being treated unfairly, but he would work to resolve the matter and there was never any animosity that lingered.”

He said Jessop had conducted innumerable arbitrations and disciplinary inquiries through the years.

“Most of us lawyers get jaundiced with some of the characters we work with, but he never did.

“He would just say, ‘you’ve got to listen to what people are saying’.”

Dyke said Jessop had always done a lot of charity work, never expecting a thank you or even recognition.

“During the recent Kouga fires, for instance, he donated a bakkie load of energy drinks, chocolate bars and other items for the firemen.

“He asked me to drop it off at the fire station in St Francis Bay where I was going anyway, and that was it.

“I wasn’t even to say who it was from.”

Grey High School principal Chris Erasmus said Jessop matriculated at the school in 1987 and played cricket for the first team.

“He did a sterling job on our governing body from 2016 to 2020 and even since then he has played a key role in advising and assisting us.”

Jessop leaves behind his wife Sharon, son Josh, sister Natasha and father Gilbert.

A memorial service is being organised for later this week, but the details have not yet been finalised.

Click here to join The Herald WhatsApp Channel for the latest news straight to your phone

The Herald