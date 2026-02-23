Mother’s cancer fight fuelled by love for son

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

When Lizelle Knott was first diagnosed with breast cancer on January 30 2014, her son was just 14 months old.

Living in East London at the time, working half-day shifts for a group of consulting engineers and navigating the new journey of motherhood, the news shook the life she knew, but not her spirit.

“The first thing that goes through anyone’s mind is the fear of death,” Knott said.

“And when you have a child, especially one so young, that fear is even greater.”

That fear, however, became the fuel behind her determination to live openly and courageously, and what would later inspire her social media presence and the creation of her cancer support platform, “This Is Me Cancer Sisterhood”.

Her motto, “Living my best life”, reflects her belief that cancer does not have to be a death sentence.

“I wanted people to see that even with cancer, you can still live, love, travel and make memories,” she said.

“Life is still happening, and I want to be present for it.”

Knott underwent chemotherapy every three weeks, with each cycle requiring careful planning, from cold caps to preserve her hair, to managing the exhaustion and nausea that followed.

“Our lives revolved around those Thursdays,” she recalled.

“Chemo day meant dry ice, hospital visits, managing the cold caps every 15 minutes, then six more hours of cold cap treatment at home.”

Despite the toll, she tried to maintain a normal life for her young son, Grayson, spending moments in the chemotherapy chair to plan his second birthday party.

“My goal at the time was to see him turn two and give him the best birthday possible,” she said.

The desire to witness her son grow up has remained her greatest motivation.

“Every decision I make is for him. I want to be at his sports matches, his school events, his practices. I want him to know that I am here, and that I am fighting.”

Her treatment journey has spanned more than 12 years.

Following her initial diagnosis, she underwent a unilateral mastectomy, six rounds of chemotherapy and hormone-blocking treatment.

This was followed by fertility preservation procedures.

In 2017, devastating news followed during a routine check-up while undergoing fertility treatment.

The cancer had spread to her liver — and her dream of giving young Grayson a sibling was dashed.

Multiple liver surgeries followed, including the removal of 60% of her liver in 2019.

Further complications led to the removal of her right kidney in 2021, after repeated infections caused by organ blockage.

“It was a decision [to have the surgeries] that I made for Grayson. I couldn’t keep being hospitalised every two weeks,” she said.

“Now I live with one kidney, and honestly, it functions better than both ever did.”

By 2022, the cancer had spread to her scapula.

In 2024, further liver progression was detected.

Now, in 2026, the disease has devastatingly advanced to her liver and spine, requiring costly specialised treatment.

Despite the relentless nature of her illness, Knott refuses to let it knock her down.

“I’ve always been a positive person,” she said.

“I allow myself a bad day when I need it, but then I get up and keep going.”

Her days include gentle walks along the beachfront with her dog, short exercises to maintain mobility, and moments of stillness by the ocean.

“Even grocery shopping is something to be grateful for,” she said.

“Because at least I’m still here to do it.”

Her resilience is deeply rooted in her understanding of how fragile life can be, a lesson first learnt when her father was killed by a drunk driver when she was 15.

“That taught me how quickly everything can change,” she said.

“Then my cancer diagnosis reinforced that.”

After years without family support in East London and Somerset West, Knott moved to Gqeberha during the 2020 lockdown.

What was meant to be a three-week visit became permanent.

“I did it for Grayson, so he could grow up around family, and so I could have support when I needed it most.”

Today, she credits her family, partner, friends and the wider Gqeberha community for carrying her through her darkest moments.

“The kindness I’ve experienced has been overwhelming.

“People who barely know me check in, encourage me, and support me in ways I never imagined.”

Now, as she faces the next stage of her battle, Knott has launched a BackaBuddy fundraising campaign, Help Me Keep Fighting, to assist with the rising costs of treatment.

“I don’t like asking for help,” she said.

“But I need to keep fighting for my son, for my family, and for myself.”

Donations to Knott’s BackaBuddy campaign will help provide vital access to specialised medical care, enabling her to continue her journey with strength, dignity and hope.

More than R273,000 of the R350,000 goal has already been raised.

In support of the cause, Liesl and Johan Maritz of Beyond Padel, together with Caileigh Goddard, will also host a Padel Day on Friday March 13, inviting the community to rally behind Knott and help raise much-needed funds towards her treatment.

Click here to join The Herald WhatsApp Channel for the latest news straight to your phone