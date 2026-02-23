Nelson Mandela Bay turtle team solves ocean riddle

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

What looks familiar but seldom appears and may have voyaged here from India?

It’s an olive ridley turtle — and only the third one to arrive at Bayworld since it was established 66 years ago.

The 34kg female was enjoying a meal of hake in her rehabilitation pool on Thursday last week, and she lifted her head inquisitively out the water, in a typical olive ridley way, when The Herald arrived to hear her story.

Bayworld aquarium curator and turtle rehabilitation head expert Ruth Wright said the hero of the piece was Hanno van Reenen, 11, who was visiting Kenton from Malmsbury, with his family, in December.

“He was fishing in the Kariega Estuary and noticed a rock on the bank under the bridge which he had not seen before, and then he realised it was a turtle.”

The animal seemed to be in need of help, but Hanno could not move it, and he called for help.

Locals Kim de Boer and Justin Jonas responded and helped the youngster lift the turtle into the river.

At the same time De Boer called local Bayworld agent Verona Veltman, who in turn contacted Wright, who guided them on how to keep the turtle afloat but contained.

Malmsbury visitor Hanno van Reenen, who first spotted the stranded olive ridley turtle under the Kariega Estuary Bridge, and local Kim de Boer, who was among those who stepped in to help (Supplied)

Several holiday-makers had by that time joined the rescue team and they used a strip of shade cloth to lift the animal onto the back of Patrick and Estelle Miller’s bakkie, who then drove it through to Bayworld in Gqeberha.

Wright said she and her team had worked with a vet to stabilise the animal.

It was very weak and had barnacles growing on its flippers, indicative of poor health and frailty.

At the same time they engaged top turtle researcher, Nelson Mandela University Prof Ronel Nel to confirm what they suspected — that it was not a green turtle, which it resembled, and which was a common stranding, but something much more unusual.

“You can test with genetics but it’s expensive so it was a matter of checking through a whole lot of physical and behavioural characteristics.

“It was like a riddle, but we quickly heard for sure from Ronel: it’s an olive ridley turtle.”

Wright said the characteristics included distinctive rectangular scutes or panels in the shell and the combination of flipper claws (one on fore flippers and two on hind).

“Most interesting though was her behaviour. Even when they are looking up at you, the other turtles keep their heads under the water.

“Our olive ridley is unusually calm and unaggressive, but also curious. She raises her head out the water to watch you.”

She said Bayworld records revealed only two other olive ridley turtles had been brought in for rehabilitation since the oceanarium was established in 1960, in the early 1980s and in 2007.

“Interestingly, at the same time as we received this one in December, Two Oceans Aquarium in Cape Town received another specimen after it stranded near Cape Agulhas.”

Niknak, as she has been dubbed, also seems to enjoy a game, swimming to the side to have her back scratched and then splashing vigorously with her back flippers as if calling for an encore.

She weighs 34kg and the estimate is she is a young adult of about 15 years old.

The animals can grow to 50 years or more.

While olive refers to her colour, ridley likely comes from “riddle” because for decades scientists could not locate the species’ nesting grounds.

The olive ridley turtle is a tropical and sub-tropical species and, while it does sometimes create solitary nests, one of its signatures is the arribada (Spanish for arrival), a synchonised mass-nesting phenomenon.

Wright said there were only five arribada sites in the world in Costa Rica, Mexico and the closest in India.

“So did Niknak come from India? We don’t know.”

She said the exotic guest was enjoying a diet of fish, crab, prawns, green peppers and cucumbers.

The aim was to ensure she was healthy and strong and then she would be released. Exactly where, to give her the best chance at finding her way back to her home waters, was still being discussed.

