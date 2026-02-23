Police hunt for Gqeberha man in cold case breakthrough

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Donovan Williams, pictured in 2022 after the death of his teenage daughter, is now wanted for an investigation into the kidnapping of a correctional services officer

In a shocking twist, Donovan Williams, whose teenage daughter was killed and his fiancée wounded in a shooting at his Kariega home in 2022, has emerged as a suspect in a kidnapping case.

Williams is wanted by the police in connection with the abduction of a correctional services officer who has been missing for more than five years.

Gqeberha police said they had been searching for Williams for the past five months.

He is wanted in connection with the kidnapping of Quinton Plaatjies, also known as “Doenas”, who is a former prison warden.

In November 2025, investigators finally made a breakthrough in the cold case when a 41-year-old woman appeared in the Kariega magistrate’s court, charged with kidnapping.

A second person was brought in for questioning and reportedly agreed to testify for the state.

Plaatjies has never been found.

It is understood that the arrest made by the Nelson Mandela Bay district detective intervention task team formed part of a bigger investigation into a suspected kidnapping ring.

Several other cases linked to this are still under investigation.

Last week, the task team announced it was actively searching for Williams, who also goes by “Poenie”.

An arrest warrant was also issued.

Plaatjies’ sister, Georgina Sammy, believes her brother was murdered.

“We just want justice,” she said

She said he had been like a father to his younger siblings after their mother, a single parent, died at a young age.

“We won’t rest until they tell us exactly where and what they [allegedly] did with his body,” she said.

According to police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg, on October 31 2020, Plaatjies was lured to Fiskaal Street in Kamesh.

“It is alleged the suspect [Williams], together with three accomplices, switched off the electricity supply to the residence before storming inside, armed with handguns.

“The victim was allegedly assaulted, tied up and forced into a vehicle before the suspects fled the scene.

“Following the kidnapping, funds were reportedly withdrawn from the victim’s bank account and purchases were made at several shops,” she said.

The family previously revealed that his disappearance occurred days after he received a payout of nearly R4m from his early retirement.

Plaatjies, 59, originally from KwaNojoli (formerly Somerset East), stayed with friends in Nysschen Street, Extension 29, Bethelsdorp, for three months before he went missing.

His family officially reported him missing a few days later.

On November 1 that year, they discovered all his belongings were still at the house but he was nowhere to be seen.

On November 7, his car, a blue Ford EcoSport, was found abandoned near the Beer Shack bar and eatery in Beach Road.

In 2022, the quiet suburb of Levyvale was shaken by a deadly home invasion in which Williams’ 15-year-old daughter, Keechia Goliath, was killed.

During the shooting, a woman who Williams identified as his fiancée was also wounded.

Describing the people who killed his daughter as cowards, Williams at the time thanked the broader Nelson Mandela Bay community for the support shown to him and his family.

On Friday, a woman who did not want to be identified said that Williams no longer lived there.

“He was a tenant ... three months after the shooting, we asked him to leave,” she said.

Asked about his last known whereabouts, she said: “We knew very little about what he did.

“When he came here, he said he had businesses, including a laundromat and a grass cutting service.

“But we were uncomfortable after the shooting and people kept warning us that he was [allegedly] very dangerous.

“The police and other people have come here looking for him, but we know nothing,” she said.

Janse van Rensburg said no arrests had been made in connection with the teen’s murder.

“Kariega detectives have been tracing the suspects in the shooting of Keechia Goliath but have been unsuccessful.

“The case docket has since been referred to the court for further instructions,” she said.

The Herald

Click here to join The Herald WhatsApp Channel for the latest news straight to your phone