Zolani Mahola shines on Forbes 30 Under 50 list

Zolani Mahola, who grew up in New Brighton, is included in the prestigious Forbes 30 Under 50 list for 2026

Gqeberha’s very own Zolani Mahola, popularly known as The One Who Sings, has been included on the prestigious Forbes 30 Under 50 list for 2026.

She joins nine other SA women on the list and is the only representative from the Eastern Cape.

Known for her soulful voice and powerful storytelling, Mahola has spent the last two decades inspiring audiences across the globe.

Her career spans her time as the lead singer of the iconic band Freshlyground, as well as her successful solo work.

“This is a lovely thing. It’s such a good ego stroke.

“It feels so good to be recognised among such a high calibre of women.

“Artists often get recognised posthumously, so getting this recognition feels so great,” Mahola said.

While Forbes did not provide specific reasoning for her selection, Mahola believes her enduring presence in the music industry has played a role.

“I think it’s the longevity of my career.

“Being a woman who has transformed herself and has had her voice known across continents has definitely helped.

“My work with Freshlyground and the collaboration with Shakira on Waka Waka has definitely helped put me in the right spaces throughout my career,” she said.

The New Brighton star is currently working on her second solo album, People Power, which she describes as a message for communities to reclaim their strength.

She collaborated with internationally renowned producer Hannah V, who has worked with big names such as Rihanna and Stormzy.

“This album is for the people. I want to look towards communities.

“It is a message to every person, a reminder that when we come together, we can do so much good.

“I really want to hammer home the message that together we can do anything,” Mahola said.

The first single from the album, AmaXhosa, is a tribute to the late Bravo le Roux (real name Sinesipho Peter), who features on the track.

Mahola described Le Roux as a true inspiration and said it was an honour to know and work with him.

“I am so glad I had the opportunity to work with him.

“He was a young and incredibly talented writer, rapper and performer, who was well-loved, especially as an isiXhosa rapper who was deeply rooted in the community.

“He meant so much to people everywhere he went.

“Walking with him down the street was like walking with a young Madiba.

“He was a true inspiration to so many young people,” Mahola said.

In addition to her album, Mahola will release a documentary later this year, focusing on her journey in music and the career she has built over the years.

She worked with Oscar-winning director Pippa Ehrlich on the documentary.

“It’s such an honour to work with two female powerhouses on two of the biggest projects of the year,” she said.

“This is going to be an exciting year for me. It is my reintroduction.

“I have a song titled You Picked the Right Time to Meet Me, and it couldn’t be more fitting."

